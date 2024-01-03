AKSO HEALTH GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for shares)

As of As of September 30, March 31, Notes 2023 2023 USD USD ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,211,639 $ 7,924,468 Accounts receivable, net 4 5,827,917 7,696,983 Prepayments and other assets 5 613,723 272,129 Inventories 6 1,227,339 1,686,449 Current assets held for sale - discontinued operation 3 - 1,351,352 Loan receivable - current 7 - 1,528,918 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 16,880,618 20,460,299 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,880,618 $ 20,460,299 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9 1,004,151 938,767 Short-term loan-third parties 10 350,000 - Contract liabilities 415,020 194,376 Taxes payable 12 93,822 96,005 Amount due to related parties 10 9,686,152 9,686,152 Current liabilities held for sale - discontinued operation 3 - 705,483 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,549,145 11,620,783 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,549,145 11,620,783 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary share ($0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 69,763,933 and 69,763,933 shares issued, 68,598,050 and 68,598,050 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively) 17 6,977 6,977 Additional paid-in capital 71,021,898 71,021,898 Treasury stock (1,165,883 shares as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively) (3,988,370 ) (3,988,370 ) Accumulated deficit (57,925,257 ) (54,467,600 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,891,840 ) (3,847,601 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,223,408 8,725,304 Non-controlling interest 2 108,065 114,212 TOTAL EQUITY 5,331,473 8,839,516 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 16,880,618 $ 20,460,299

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

AKSO HEALTH GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for shares)

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 USD USD REVENUES Sale of medical devices $ 894,768 $ 11,858,313 Tax and surcharges (1,185 ) (1,231 ) Net Revenues 893,583 11,857,082 Cost of goods sold 854,753 10,731,201 Gross Profit 38,830 1,125,881 OPERATING EXPENSE Sales and marketing - 100,255 General and administrative 2,354,678 1,245,786 Total Operating Expenses 2,354,678 1,346,041 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (2,315,848 ) (220,160 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Other income 9,508 384,148 Other expense (85,759 ) (233,345 ) Exchange (loss) gain (646,569 ) 1,727,968 Total Other (Expense) Income, net (722,820 ) 1,878,771 (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATION BEFORE INCOME TAXES (3,038,668 ) 1,658,611 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 24,869 11,746 NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATION (3,063,537 ) 1,646,865 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (3,905 ) (820,429 ) Loss from disposal of discontinued operations, net of income taxes (389,576 ) - Total loss from discontinued operations (393,481 ) (820,429 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (3,457,018 ) 826,436 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 639 16,098 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AKSO'S SHAREHOLDERS (3,457,657 ) 810,338 NET (LOSS) INCOME (3,457,018 ) 826,436 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment (51,025 ) (3,181,964 ) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) (3,508,043 ) (2,355,528 ) Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (6,147 ) 15,233 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AKSO'S SHAREHOLDERS $ (3,501,896 ) $ (2,370,761 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares Basic 68,598,050 68,598,050 Diluted 68,598,050 68,598,050

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

AKSO HEALTH GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except share data)

Accumulated Other Ordinary Shares Additional Treasury stock Retained Comprehensive Non- Number of Paid-in Number of Earnings income(loss) controlling Shares Amount Capital Shares Amount (Deficit) (Loss) interest Total USD USD USD USD USD USD USD April 1, 2022 69,763,933 $ 6,977 $ 71,021,898 (1,165,883 ) $ (3,988,370 ) $ (53,107,676 $ (1,649,223 ) $ 1,976 $ 12,285,582 Net income for the period - - - - - 810,338 - 16,098 826,436 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (3,181,099 ) (865 ) (3,181,964 ) September 30, 2022 69,763,933 $ 6,977 $ 71,021,898 (1,165,883 ) $ (3,988,370 ) $ (52,297,338 ) $ (4,830,322 ) $ 17,209 $ 9,930,054 April 1, 2023 69,763,933 $ 6,977 $ 71,021,898 (1,165,883 ) $ (3,988,370 ) $ (54,467,600 ) $ (3,847,601 ) $ 114,212 $ 8,839,516 Net (loss) income for the period - - - - - (3,457,657 ) - 639 (3,457,018 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (44,239 ) (6,786 ) (51,025 ) September 30, 2023 69,763,933 $ 6,977 $ 71,021,898 (1,165,883 ) $ (3,988,370 ) $ (57,925,257 ) $ (3,891,840 ) $ 108,065 $ 5,331,473

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

AKSO HEALTH GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except share data)

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 USD USD CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) from continuing operation $ (3,063,537 ) $ 1,646,865 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss from disposal of discontinued operations 389,576 - Provision for doubtful accounts 1,541,880 - Accounts receivable 327,186 (7,914,232 ) Prepayments and other assets (341,594 ) (205,374 ) Inventories 459,110 6,896,267 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,384 212,732 Contract liabilities 220,644 - Taxes payable (2,183 ) (95,754 ) )Net cash (used in) provided by continuing operations (403,534 ) 540,504 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 645,869 (1,874,620 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 242,335 (1,334,116 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash received from loan repayments 1,528,918 20,000,000 Net cash provided by continuing operations 1,528,918 20,000,000 Net cash provided by discontinued operations - - NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 1,528,918 20,000,000 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of loans due to related parties - (27,513,849 ) Loan from third parties 350,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations 350,000 (27,513,849 ) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations - - NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 350,000 (27,513,849 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH 185,605 (3,086,796 ) NET INCREASE(DECREASE) IN CASH 2,306,858 (11,934,761 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of period 7,924,468 21,925,322 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of period $ 10,231,326 $ 9,990,561 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations at end of period 1,019,687 1,387,425 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations, at end of period 9,211,639 8,603,136

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

AKSO HEALTH GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Note 1 - BUSINESS DESCRIPTION

Organization and description of business

Akso Health Group, formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc., is a limited company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on April 25, 2016. Akso Health Group ("Akso Health"), its subsidiaries, and consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") (collectively the "Company"), previously operated an online Peer to Peer ("P2P") marketplace business and micro-lending business in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). Since May 2019, the Company has ceased to issue new loans through its micro-lending business and since October 2019, the Company has ceased to conduct its P2P business. On December 30, 2020, the Company completed the disposition transaction of its P2P business.

In May 2020, the Company launched its social e-commerce platform to offer high-quality and affordable branded products through collaboration with online and offline merchants. In addition, the Company is in the process of developing a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S. The Company plans to open 2 vaccine research centers and 100 radiation oncology centers to be located on the east coast serving cancer patients in need of varying stages of treatment, including specialized radiation therapy centers for radiotherapy (RT), personalized consultation, conventional treatment planning, and other cancer related treatment services. On December 3, 2021, the shareholders approved the Company's plan to change its name to "Akso Health Group". In January 2022, three centers were established in US and the Company started its business of sales of medical devices in US market. In April 2022, the Company started its sales of medical devices in China market through its subsidiary Qingdao Akso Health Management Co., Ltd. In May 2023, the Company disposed its social E-commerce business and would focus on healthcare business in the future.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's principal subsidiaries are as follows:

Date of incorporation / Place of Percentage of acquisition incorporation legal ownership Principal activities Wholly owned subsidiaries We Health Limited ("We Health") July 8, 2021 New York 100% Investment holding We Healthy Limited ("We Healthy") December 15, 2021 Hong Kong 51% Investment holding Akso Remote Medical Consultation Center Inc. ("Akso Remote Medical") January 3, 2022 Wyoming 100% Provision of health treatment services Akso Online MediTech Co., Ltd.("Akso Online MediTech") January 4, 2022 Wyoming 100% Sales of medical devices Akso First Health Treatment Center Inc. ("Akso First Health") January 4, 2022 Massachusetts 100% Provision of health treatment services Qindao Akso Health Management Co., Limited ("Qingdao Akso") January 26, 2022 PRC 51% Provision of health treatment services

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of presentation

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), regarding financial reporting, and include all normal and recurring adjustments that management of the Company considers necessary for a fair presentation of its financial position and operating results. The results of operations for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for any other interim period or for the full year of 2023. Certain prior year balances in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) and cash flows have been reclassified to the current year's presentation.

All consolidated financial statements and notes to the consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("US Dollar" or "US$" or "$").

Basis of consolidation

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company, its subsidiaries, its consolidated VIEs and VIE's subsidiaries for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. All inter-company transactions and balances have been eliminated upon consolidation.

Due to the disposal of the social E-commerce business, which represented a strategic shift and had a major effect on the Company's results of operations, revenues, costs and expenses related to the social E-commerce business have been reclassified in the accompanying consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations for all the periods presented. Assets and liabilities of the social E-commerce business were reclassified separately from other assets and liabilities of the Company on the consolidated balance sheets. Refer to Note 1 and Note 3.

Consolidated VIEs

VIE arrangements

In order to comply with the PRC laws and regulations which prohibit or restrict foreign investments into companies involved in restricted businesses, the Company operates its marketplace and restricted businesses in the PRC through certain PRC domestic companies, whose equity interests are held by certain management members of the Company or onshore nominees of the Company ("Nominee Shareholders"). The Company obtained control over these PRC domestic companies by entering into a series of contractual arrangements with these PRC domestic companies and their respective Nominee Shareholders. These contractual agreements cannot be unilaterally terminated by the Nominee Shareholders or the PRC domestic companies. As a result, the Company maintains the ability to control these PRC domestic companies and is entitled to substantially all of the economic benefits from these PRC domestic companies. Management concluded that these PRC domestic companies are VIEs of the Company, of which the Company is the ultimate primary beneficiary. As such, the Company consolidated financial results of these PRC domestic companies and their subsidiaries in the Group's consolidated financial statements. The principal terms of the agreements entered into amongst the VIEs, their respective shareholders and the WFOE are further described below.

Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreements

The Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreements enable the WOFE to receive substantially all of the assets and business of the VIEs in the PRC. Under these Agreements, the WOFE has the exclusive right to provide the VIEs with comprehensive technical support, consulting services and other services during the term of these Agreements, including but not limited to software licensing; development, maintenance and update of software, network systems, hardware and database; technical support and training for employees; consultancy on technology and market information; business management consultation; marketing and promotion services, etc. The WOFE has the right to determine the fees associated with the services it provides based on the technical difficulty and complexity of the services, the actual labor costs it incurs for providing the services and some other factors during the relevant period. This Agreements remain effective unless otherwise terminated in writing by WOFE.

Equity Interest Pledge Agreements

Pursuant to the Equity Interest Pledge Agreements, each Shareholder of the VIEs agreed to pledge their equity interest in the VIEs to the WOFE to secure the performance of the VIEs' obligations under the Exclusive Business Cooperation Agreements and any such agreements to be entered into in the future. Shareholders of the VIEs agreed not to transfer, sell, pledge, dispose of or otherwise create any encumbrance on their equity interests in the VIEs without the prior written consent of the WOFE. The Pledges became effective on such date when the pledge of the Equity Interest contemplated herein were registered with the relevant administration for industry and commerce (the "AIC") and remain effective until all contract obligations have been fully performed and all secured indebtedness has been fully paid.

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Basis of consolidation - continued

Consolidated VIEs (Continued)

Exclusive Option Agreements

Pursuant to the Exclusive Option Agreements, each of the Shareholders of the VIE irrevocably grant the WOFE an irrevocable and exclusive right to purchase, or designate one or more persons (including individuals, corporations, partnerships, partners, enterprises, trusts or non-corporate organizations) to purchase the equity interests in the VIEs then held by such Shareholder of the VIEs once or at multiple times at any time in part or in whole at the WOFE's sole and absolute discretion to the extent permitted by Chinese laws at the price of RMB 1 or at the price of the minimum amount of consideration permitted by the applicable PRC law at the time when such purchase occurs. These three Agreements remain effective until all equity interests held by the shareholders of the VIEs in the VIEs have been transferred or assigned to the WOFE and/or its designees.

Loan Agreements

Pursuant to the three Loan Agreements, the WOFE agreed to lend each of the Shareholders of VIEs a loan only to subscribe to the registered capital of the VIEs. The repayment of the loan shall be made by permitting the WOFE to execute its exclusive right to purchase shares from the shareholders of the VIEs under the Exclusive Option Agreement as the repayment is equivalent to the consideration of the purchased shares. The term of these loans is 10 years, which may be extended upon mutual written consent of all parties.

Power of Attorney

Each Shareholder of the VIEs, executed a Power of Attorney agreement with the WOFE and the VIEs, whereby Shareholders of the VIEs irrevocably appoint and constitute the WOFE as their attorney-in-fact to exercise on the shareholders' behalf any and all rights that Shareholders of the VIEs have in respect of their equity interests in the VIEs. These three Power of Attorney documents remain irrevocable and continuously effective and valid as long as the original shareholders of the VIEs remain as the Shareholders of the VIEs.

Risks in relation to the VIE structure

The Company believes that the contractual arrangements with its VIEs and their respective shareholders are in compliance with the PRC laws and regulations and are legally enforceable. However, uncertainties in the PRC legal system could limit the Company's ability to enforce the contractual arrangements. If the legal structure and contractual arrangements were found to be in violation of the PRC laws and regulations, the PRC government could:

● revoke the business and operating licenses of the Company's PRC subsidiary and VIEs;

● discontinue or restrict the operations of any related-party transactions between the Company's PRC subsidiary and VIEs;

● limit the Company's business expansion in the PRC by way of entering into contractual arrangements;

● impose fines or other requirements with which the Company's PRC subsidiary and VIEs may not be able to comply;

● require the Company or the Company's PRC subsidiary and VIEs to restructure the relevant ownership structure or operations; and/or

● restrict or prohibit the Company's use of the proceeds of the additional public offering to finance the Company's business and operations in the PRC.

The Company's ability to conduct its Online Marketplace business may be negatively affected if the PRC government were to carry out any of the aforementioned actions. As a result, the Company may not be able to consolidate its VIEs in its consolidated financial statements as it may lose the ability to exert effective control over the VIEs and their respective shareholders and it may lose the ability to receive economic benefits from the VIEs. The Company, however, does not believe such actions would result in the liquidation or dissolution of the Company, its PRC subsidiary and VIEs.

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Basis of consolidation - continued

Consolidated VIEs (Continued)

The interests of the shareholders of VIEs may diverge from that of the Company and that may potentially increase the risk that they would seek to act contrary to the contractual terms, for example by influencing the VIEs not to pay the service fees when required to do so. The Company cannot assure that when conflicts of interest arise, shareholders of the VIEs will act in the best interests of the Company or that conflicts of interests will be resolved in the Company's favor. Currently, the Company does not have existing arrangements to address potential conflicts of interest the shareholders of the VIEs may encounter in their capacity as beneficial owners and directors of the VIEs, on the one hand, and as beneficial owners and directors of the Company, on the other hand. The Company believes the shareholders of VIEs will not act contrary to any of the contractual arrangements and the exclusive option agreements provide the Company with a mechanism to remove the current shareholders of the VIEs should they act to the detriment of the Company. The Company relies on certain current shareholders of the VIEs to fulfill their fiduciary duties and abide by laws of the PRC and act in the best interest of the Company. If the Company cannot resolve any conflicts of interest or disputes between the Company and the shareholders of the VIEs, the Company would have to rely on legal proceedings, which could result in disruption of its business, and there is substantial uncertainty as to the outcome of any such legal proceedings.

In May 2023, the Company completed the disposal of its social E-commerce business, which was operated by the consolidated VIEs. As a result, the following financial statement amounts and balances of the consolidated VIEs were included in net income (loss) from discontinued operation in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income and assets/liabilities held for sale in consolidated balance sheet.

As of As of September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 USD USD Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 678,691 Accounts receivable, net - 10,062 Prepayments and other assets - 43,779 Amounts due from related parties - 26,206,288 Total Current Assets - 26,938,820 Property, equipment and software, net - 28,698 Total Assets - 26,967,518 Current Liabilities Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - 32,430 Taxes payable - (12,624 ) Total Current Liabilities - 19,806 Total Liabilities - 19,806

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 USD USD Net revenues 698 17,710 Net loss 3,905 (281,150 )

For Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 USD USD Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - (295,448 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - (1,263,206 )

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Uses of estimates

The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with US GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during each reporting period. Actual results could differ from such estimates. Significant accounting estimates reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements include estimates and judgments applied in allocation of revenue with various performance obligations, allowance for accounts receivable valuation allowance for deferred tax assets, valuation of share-based compensation and allowance for loans receivable and other receivable.

Fair value of financial instruments

Fair value is the price that would be received from selling an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. When determining the fair value measurements for assets and liabilities required or permitted to be recorded at fair value, the Company considers the principal or most advantageous market in which it would transact and the market-based risk measurement or assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability.

The Company follows the provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820, Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures. ASC 820 clarifies the definition of fair value, prescribes methods for measuring fair value, and establishes a fair value hierarchy to classify the inputs used in measuring fair value as follows:

Level 1 - Inputs are unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities available at the measurement date.

Level 2 - Inputs are unadjusted quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets and liabilities in markets that are not active, inputs other than quoted prices that are observable, and inputs derived from or corroborated by observable market data.

Level 3 - Inputs are unobservable inputs which reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions on what assumptions the market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability based on the best available information.

The carrying amounts reported in the balance sheets for cash, receivables, prepayments and other assets, loan principal and interest receivable, approximate their fair value based on the short-term maturity of these instruments. The Company did not transfer any assets or liabilities in or out of level 3 during the periods ended September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Discontinued Operations

A component of a reporting entity or a group of components of a reporting entity that are disposed or meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale, such as the management, having the authority to approve the action, commits to a plan to sell the disposal group, should be reported in discontinued operations if the disposal represents a strategic shift that has (or will have) a major effect on an entity's operations and financial results. Discontinued operations are reported when a component of an entity comprising operations and cash flows that can be clearly distinguished, operationally and for financial reporting purposes, from the rest of the entity is classified as held for disposal or has been disposed of, if the component either (1) represents a strategic shift or (2) have a major impact on an entity's financial results and operations. Included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income, result from discontinued operations have been reported separately from the income and expenses from continuing operations and prior periods have been presented on a reclassified comparative basis. In order to present the financial effects of the continuing operations and discontinued operations, revenues and expenses arising from intra-group transactions are eliminated except for those revenues and expenses that are considered to continue after the disposal of the discontinued operations.

Due to the disposal of the social E-commerce business, which represented a strategic shift and had a major effect on the Company's results of operations, revenues, costs and expenses related to the social E-commerce business have been reclassified in the accompanying consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations for all the periods presented.

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Revenue recognition

In February 2022, the Company started its business in the US market for the sale of medical devices. In May 2020, the Company launched its social E-commerce platform andbuilt collaboration with domestic mainstream E-commerce marketplaces. The Company provides recommendation services by referring certain interested users to those marketplaces for high-quality and affordable branded products. Prior to business transformation, the Company through its P2P business offered online consumer lending-related service in fiscal year 2020, which was discontinued in fiscal year 2021 and disposed on December 30, 2020. In May 2023, the Company disposed its social E-commerce business The Company presents value added taxes ("VAT") as a reduction of revenues.

Revenues generated are accounted under Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2014-09, "Revenue from contracts with Customers" (Topic 606). The core principle of the guidance is that an entity should recognize revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. To achieve that core principle, the Company applies the following steps:

Step 1: Identify the contract (s) with a customer

Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract

Step 3: Determine the transaction price

Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract

Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation

Online marketplace services

● Commission revenue

The commission services revenue primarily consists of commission fees charged to the online E-commerce marketplace for recommending users to purchase on their marketplaces, where the Company generally is acting as an agent and its performance obligation is to provide recommendation services for purchasing specified goods or services by those third-party sellers, is not responsible for fulfilling the promise to provide the specified goods or services, and does not have the ability to control the related shipping services when utilized by the third-party sellers. Upon successful sales, the Company will charge the online E-commerce companies a negotiated amount or a fixed rate commission fee based on the sales amount. Commission services revenues are recognized on a net basis at the point of receipt of products, net of a return allowance and incentives to consumers or channels.

In order to promote its online marketplace and attract more registered consumers, the Company at its own discretion offers incentives to consumers. Consumers are not customers of the Company, therefore incentives offered to consumers are not considered payments to customers. Such incentives offered to consumers were as a reward for purchasing by themselves or their sharing through our platform. Incentives provided to consumers are specific to any merchant and are recognized as a reduction of commission service revenue. For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the total amount of incentives was niland US$16,152, respectively, which was included in net income (loss) from discontinued operation in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income.

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Revenue recognition - continued

● Sales of medical devices

Since February 2022, through its subsidiary Akso Online MediTech, the Company engaged in the sale of Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Tests in US market. Akso Online MediTech purchases medical devices in quantity and distributes products primarily to medical products dealers. The deliveries may take one day or longer depending on the customers' location. Revenue from sales of merchandise to non-retail customers is recognized when the merchandise is transferred to customers. There was no sales return since the start the business.

Since April 2022, through its subsidiary Qingdao Akso engaged in the sales of medical devices such as cardioverter-defibrillators and anesthesia laryngoscope in the market of China. Qingdao Akso purchased devices in quantity and distributes products primarily to medical products dealers or end-users. The deliveries may take one day or longer depending on the customers' location. Revenue from sales of merchandise to non-retail customers is recognized when the merchandise is transferred to customers. There was no sales return since the start the business.

● Disaggregation of revenue

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, all of the Company's revenue was generated from the PRC and for the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's revenue were generated from US and PRC. The following table illustrates the disaggregation of revenue:

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 USD USD Revenue Revenue from medical devices 894,768 11,858,313 Total revenues 894,768 11,858,313 Tax and surcharges (1,185 ) (1,231 ) Net Revenues 893,583 11,857,082

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents represent cash on hand, unrestricted demand deposits, and other short-term highly liquid investments placed with banks, which have original maturities of three months or less and are readily convertible to known amounts of cash.

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Accounts receivable and allowance for uncollectible accounts

Accounts receivable are mainly receivables from sales of medical devices business, which are stated at the historical carrying amount net of allowance for uncollectible accounts. The Company establishes an allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable based on estimates, historical experience and other factors surrounding the credit risk of specific customers. Uncollectible accounts receivables are written off when a settlement is reached for an amount that is less than the outstanding historical balance or when the Company has determined that is not probable for the balance to be collected. Beginning on April 1, 2020, the Company evaluates its accounts receivable for expected credit losses on a regular basis. The Company maintains an estimated allowance for credit losses to reduce its accounts receivable to the amount that it believes will be collected. The Company uses the length of time a balance has been outstanding, the payment history, creditworthiness and financial conditions of the customers and industry trend as credit quality indicators to monitor the Company's receivables within the scope of expected credit losses model and use these as a basis to develop the Company's expected loss estimates. The Company adjusts the allowance percentage periodically when there are significant differences between estimated bad debts and actual bad debts. If there is strong evidence indicating that the accounts receivable is likely to be unrecoverable, the Company also makes a specific allowance in the period in which a loss is determined to be probable. Accounts receivable balances are written off after all collection efforts have been exhausted. As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable balance was US$ 1,942,639 and US$ 400,759, respectively.

Inventories

Inventories are comprised of finished goods, which are defibrillators and anesthesia laryngoscope, and are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value using first in first out (FIFO) method. Management reviews inventories for obsolescence and cost in excess of net realizable value periodically when appropriate and records a reserve against the inventory when the carrying value exceeds net realizable value. As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company determined that no allowance was necessary.

Contract liabilities

Contract liabilities on uncompleted contracts represent the amounts of cash collected from clients, billings to clients on contracts in advance of work performed and revenue recognized. The majority of these amounts are expected to be earned within twelve months and are classified as current liabilities.

Impairment of long-lived assets

The carrying value of the long-lived assets are reviewed for impairment, whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate the carrying value of an asset may not be recoverable. Recoverability of assets to be held and used is evaluated by a comparison of the carrying amount of assets to future undiscounted net cash flows expected to be generated by the assets. Such assets are considered to be impaired if the sum of the expected undiscounted cash flows is less than carrying amount of the assets. The impairment to be recognized is measured by the amount by which the carrying amounts of the assets exceed the fair value of the assets. Noimpairment loss was recognized for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Advertising and promotion expenses

The Company recognizes its advertising and promotion expenses as sales and marketing expense. Advertising expenses represent expenses for placing advertisements on television, radio and in newspapers, as well as on internet websites and search engines. Advertising and promotion cost are expensed as incurred. For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the advertising and promotion expense was niland US$ 100,255, respectively.

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Lease

Upon the adoption of FASB ASC 842 on April 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective method, the Company determines if an arrangement is a lease or contains a lease at inception. Operating leases are included in operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets and operating lease liabilities, in the Company's consolidated balance sheets. The Company does not have any finance leases as of the adoption date or September 30, 2023.

ROU represents the Company's right to use an underlying asset for the lease term and lease liabilities represent the Company's obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease. Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities are recognized at commencement date based on the present value of lease payments over the lease term. When determining the lease term, the Company includes options to extend or terminate the lease when it is reasonably certain that it will exercise that option, if any. As the Company's leases do not provide an implicit rate, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate, which it calculates based on the credit quality of the Company and by comparing interest rates available in the market for similar borrowings, and adjusting this amount based on the impact of collateral over the term of each lease.

For operating lease with a term of one year or less, the Company has elected to not recognize a lease liability or lease right of use asset on its consolidated balance sheets. Instead, it recognizes the lease payment as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Short-term lease costs are immaterial to its consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss). The Company has operating lease agreements with insignificant non-lease components and have elected the practical expedient to combine and account for lease and non-lease components as single lease component.

Warrants

The Company accounts for warrants as either equity-classified or liability-classified instruments based on an assessment of the warrant's specific terms and applicable authoritative guidance in Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") ASC 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity" ("ASC 480") and ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging ("ASC 815"). The assessment considers whether the warrants are freestanding financial instruments pursuant to ASC 480, whether they meet the definition of a liability pursuant to ASC 480, and whether the warrants meet all of the requirements for equity classification under ASC 815, including whether the warrants are indexed to the Company's own common stock and whether the warrant holders could potentially require "net cash settlement" in a circumstance outside of the Company's control, among other conditions for equity classification. This assessment, which requires the use of professional judgment, is conducted at the time of warrant issuance and as of each subsequent annually period end date while the warrants are outstanding.

For issued or modified warrants that meet all of the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as a component of equity at the time of issuance. For issued or modified warrants that do not meet all the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as liabilities at their initial fair value on the date of issuance, and each balance sheet date thereafter. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as a non-cash gain or loss on the statements of operations (Note 16).

13

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Treasury stock

Treasury stock represents ordinary shares repurchased by the Company that are no longer outstanding and are held by the Company. The repurchase of ordinary shares is accounted for under the cost method whereby the entire cost of the acquired shares are recorded as treasury stock. The cost of treasury stock is transferred to "additional paid-in capital" when it is re-issued for the purpose of share options exercised and share awards.

Income taxes

The Company accounts for current income taxes in accordance with the laws of the relevant tax authorities. The charge for taxation is based on the results for the fiscal year as adjusted for items, which are non-assessable or disallowed. It is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date.

The Company accounts for income tax under the asset and liability method, which requires recognition of deferred tax assets and liabilities for the expected future tax consequences of the events that have been included in the financial statements or tax returns. Under this method, deferred income taxes will be recognized if significant temporary differences between tax and financial statements occur. A valuation allowance is established against net deferred tax assets when it is more likely that some portion or all of the net deferred tax asset will not be realized. For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company provided a full valuation allowance on the net deferred tax assets.

The Company may be subject to challenges from taxing authorities regarding the amounts of taxes due. These challenges may alter the timing or amount of taxable income or deductions. Management determines whether the benefits of its tax positions are more-likely-than-not of being sustained upon audit based on the technical merits of the tax position. The Company records a liability for uncertain tax positions when it is probable that a loss has been incurred and the amount can be reasonably estimated.

An uncertain tax position is recognized as a benefit only if it is "more likely than not" that the tax position would be sustained in a tax examination, with a tax examination being presumed to occur. For tax positions not meeting the "more likely than not" test, no tax benefit is recorded. Penalties and interest incurred related to underpayment of income taxes are classified as income tax expense in the period incurred. The Company evaluates each uncertain tax position (including the potential application of interest and penalties) based on the technical merits, and measures the unrecognized benefits associated with the tax positions. As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company did not have any significant unrecognized uncertain tax positions. The Company does not believe that its unrecognized tax benefits will change over the next twelve months.

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Noncontrolling interests

Noncontrolling interest consists of 49% of the equity interest of We Healthy held by other investors. Excess of contribution received from noncontrolling shareholders over carrying value of the entity is recorded in additional paid in capital. The noncontrolling interests are presented in the consolidated balance sheets, separately from equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company. Noncontrolling interests in the results of the Company are presented on the face of the consolidated statement of operations as an allocation of the total income or loss for the year between non-controlling interest holders and the shareholders of the Company.

Noncontrolling interest consist of the following:

September 30, March 31, 2023 2023 USD USD We Healthy 108,065 114,212

Earnings (loss) per share

The Company computes earnings per share ("EPS") in accordance with FASB ASC 260, "Earnings per Share" ("ASC 260"). ASC 260 requires public companies with capital structures to present basic and diluted EPS. Basic EPS is measured as net income (loss) attributed to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the period. Diluted EPS is similar to basic EPS but presents the dilutive effect on a per share basis of potential ordinary shares (e.g., convertible securities, options and warrants) as if they had been converted at the beginning of the periods presented, or issuance date, if later. Potential ordinary shares that have an anti-dilutive effect (i.e., those that increase income per share or decrease loss per share) are excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS.

Foreign currency translation

The reporting currency of the Company is the U.S. Dollar. The Company's subsidiaries with operations in mainland China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ("Hong Kong" or "Hong Kong S.A.R."), and the United States generally use their respective local currencies as their functional currencies. The Company's financial statements have been translated into the reporting currency. Assets and liabilities of the Company are translated at the exchange rate at each reporting period end date. Equity is translated at historical rates. Income and expense accounts are translated at the average exchange rate during the reporting period. The resulting translation adjustments are reported under accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Transactions denominated in currencies other than functional currency are translated into the functional currency at the exchange rates quoted by authoritative banks prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Exchange gains and losses resulting from those foreign currency transactions denominated in a currency other than the functional currency are recorded in "other income (expense)" in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income. The RMB is not freely convertible into foreign currency and all foreign exchange transactions must take place through authorized institutions. No representation is made that any RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into USD at the rates used in translation.

Spot exchange rates and average exchange rates were used in the translation of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 US Exchange Rate Period-end RMB 7.2960 7.1135 Period average RMB 7.1287 6.7312

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Significant risks and uncertainties

Foreign currency risk

RMB is not a freely convertible currency. The State Administration for Foreign Exchange, under the authority of the People's Bank of China, controls the conversion of RMB into foreign currencies. The value of RMB is subject to changes in central government policies and to international economic and political developments affecting supply and demand in the China Foreign Exchange Trading System market. The Company's cash and cash equivalents denominated in RMB amounted to US$ 9,153,688 and US$7,876,767 as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Concentration of credit risk

Financial instruments that potentially expose the Company to significant concentration of credit risk primarily included in the financial lines of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, loan receivables, other receivables and prepayments and other assets. As of September 30, 2023, substantially all of the Company's cash and cash equivalents were held by major financial institutions located worldwide, including mainland China and Unite State. According to the China Bank Deposit Insurance Ordinance, the deposits at each bank is covered by insurance with an upper limit of RMB 500,000 (approximately US$68,531) at each bank. As of September 30, 2023, the total amount not covered by issuance in the PRC was US$ 9,085,157. The Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board pays compensation up to a limit of HKD 500,000 (approximately US$64,000) if the bank with which an individual/a company hold its eligible deposit fails. As of September 30, 2023, no cash balance maintained at financial institutions in Hong Kong was subject to credit risk. In the US, the insurance coverage of each bank is $250,000. As of September 30, 2023, no cash balance maintained at financial institutions in US was subject to credit risk. If the financial institutions could become insolvent, the Company could lose some or all of the value of its investments. To limit exposure to credit risk relating to deposits, the Company primarily place cash and cash equivalent deposits with large financial institutions which management believes are of high credit quality and management also continually monitors the financial institutions' credit worthiness.

Accounts receivable are typically unsecured and are derived from revenue earned from customers in the PRC. The risk with respect to accounts receivable is mitigated by credit evaluations the Company performs on its customers and its ongoing monitoring process of outstanding balances.

Customer concentration risk

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, two customers accounted for 57.8% and 30.7% of the Company's total revenues. For the six months ended September 30, 2022, three customers accounted for 62.8%, 11.3% and 10.3% of the Company's total revenues. As of September 30, 2023, two customers accounted for 83.1% and 16.9% of the Company's accounts receivable. As of March 31, 2023, two customers accounted for 82.5% and 16.5% of the Company's carrying amount of accounts receivable.

Vendor concentration risk

For the six months ended September 30, 2023, one vendor accounted for 100% of the Company's purchase of medical devices business. For the six months ended September 30, 2022, one vendor accounted for 100% of the Company's purchase of medical devices business started in April 2022.There was no vendor of the Company that accounted for greater than 10% of the Company's carrying amount of accounts payable as of September 30,2023 and March 31, 2023.

Note 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)

Significant risks and uncertainties - continued

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

There are no recently issued but not yet effective accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss (income) and consolidated statements of cash flows.

Note 3 - DISCONTINUED OPERATION

On December 16, 2020, Beijing Hexin Yongheng Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Hexin Yongheng"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Kuaishangche Automobile Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Kuaishangche"), a company not directly associated with the Company, Hexin E-Commerce Company Limited ("Hexin E-Commerce"), and individual shareholders of Hexin E-Commerce entered into an assignment and assumption agreement (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Hexin Yongheng agreed to assign and transfer to Kuaishangche the control over Hexin E-Commerce, in exchange for cash consideration of RMB 5 million (US$726,781) (the "Disposition"). Upon the closing of the Disposition, Kuaishangche will become the primary beneficiary of and have control of Hexin E-Commerce, and as a result, assume all assets and liabilities of Hexin E-Commerce and subsidiaries owned or controlled by Hexin E-Commerce, excluding any rights, titles, interests or claims that Hexin E-Commerce may have in Wusu Hexin Yongheng Commercial and Trading Co., Ltd. ("Wusu Company"), shall remain as a consolidated variable interest entity of the Company. As a result of the Disposition, the Company will cease to conduct its P2P business and focus on developing and investing resources into its social e-commerce platform, Xaobai Maimai.

On May 10, 2023, Akso Health Group (the "Company" or the "Seller"), HX Asia Investment Limited, a British Virgin Islands company ("HX Asia"), HX China Investment Limited, a British Virgin Islands company ("HX China"), and Hexindai Hong Kong Limited, a Hong Kong company ("Hexindai" and together with HX Asia and HX China, the "Targets"), and Umbrella Capital Investment Co., Ltd, a British Virgin Islands company which is not affiliate of the Company of any of its directors or officers (the "Purchaser") entered into certain share purchase agreement (the "Disposition SPA"). Pursuant to the Disposition SPA, the Purchaser agreed to purchase the Targets in exchange for cash consideration of US$215,000 (the "Purchase Price"). On May 19, 2023, the disposal was completed. As a result of the Disposition, the Company will cease to conduct its social E-commerce business and focus on developing and investing resources into its medical devices business.

The discontinued operation represents a strategic shift that has a major effect on the Company's operations and financial results, which triggers discontinued operations accounting in accordance with FASB ASC 205-20-45. The assets and liabilities related to the discontinued operations are classified as assets/liabilities of discontinued operations as of March 31, 2023, while results of operations related to the discontinued operations for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, were reported as income (loss) from discontinued operations.

The results of discontinued operations for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

For the six months ended

September 31, 2023 2022 USD USD Net Revenues 698 15,339 Operating costs and expenses 4,575 845,369 Loss from discontinued operations (3,877 ) (830,030 ) Other income (expense), net (28 ) 9,601 Loss before tax (3,905 ) (820,429 ) Income tax provision - - Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (3,905 ) (820,429 ) Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes (389,576 ) - Net loss from disposition subsidiaries (393,481 ) (820,429 )

Assets and liabilities of the discontinued operations are as follows:

March 31,

2023 USD Cash and cash equivalents 1,268,235 Accounts receivable, net 10,062 Prepayments and other assets 44,004 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,051 Current assets held for sale-discontinued operation 1,351,352 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 737,693 Taxes 32,210 Total liabilities of Discontinued Operations 705,483

Note 3 - DISCONTINUED OPERATION (Continued)

The calculation of Loss on sale of discontinued operation, net of taxes are as below:

May 19,

2023 US$ Cash and cash equivalents 1,019,687 Accounts receivable, net 9,410 Prepayments and other assets 238,524 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,739 Account payable (655,773 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (32,011 ) Net assets 604,576 Fair value of the consideration 215,000 Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes (389,576 )

Note 4 - ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

As of As of September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 USD USD Accounts receivable 7,770,556 8,097,742 Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable (1,942,639 ) (400,759 ) Accounts receivable, net 5,827,917 7,696,983

Note 5 - PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER ASSETS

As of As of September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 USD USD Deposit 51,809 - Prepayments to suppliers and others 561,914 272,129 Total prepayments and other assets 613,723 272,129

Note 6 - INVENTORIES

As of September 30 and March 31, 2023, inventory consisted of finished goods, which were medical devices such as cardioverter-defibrillators and anesthesia laryngoscope, valued at US$ 1,227,339 and US$1,686,449, respectively. The Company constantly monitors its potential obsolete products. Any loss on damaged items is immaterial and will be recognized immediately. As a result, noreserves were made for inventory as of September 30 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Note 7 - LOAN RECEIVABLES

As of As of September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 USD USD Loan receivables - 1,528,918 Allowance for uncollectible loan receivables - - Loan receivables, net - 1,528,918 Loan receivables - current - 1,528,918 Loan receivables - non-current - -

In March 2023, the Company lent a total of US$1.5 million (RMB10.5 million) to two third party companies. The loan term for each loan was one year with an annual interest of 2%. In July 2023, the Company received the total loan principle and all accrued interests from the two third party companies.

Note 8 - RIGHT OF USE LEASE ASSETS

The Company had several operating leases for offices in the PRC. The related lease agreements do not contain any material residual value guarantees or material restrictive covenants.

Effective April 1, 2019, the Company adopted the new lease accounting standard using a modified retrospective transition method which allowed the Company not to recast comparative periods presented in its consolidated financial statements. In addition, the Company elected the package of practical expedients, which allowed the Company to not reassess whether any existing contracts contain a lease, to not reassess historical lease classification as operating or finance leases, and to not reassess initial direct costs. The Company has not elected the practical expedient to use hindsight to determine the lease term for its leases at transition. The Company combines the lease and non-lease components in determining the ROU assets and the related lease obligation. Adoption of this standard resulted in the recording of operating lease ROU assets and corresponding operating lease liabilities as disclosed below and had no impact on our deficit as of March 31, 2020. ROU assets and related lease obligations are recognized at commencement date based on the present value of remaining lease payments over the lease term.

The Company's operating leases primarily include leases for office space. The current portion of operating lease liabilities and the non-current portion of operating lease liabilities are presented on the consolidated balance sheets. For operating lease with a term of one year or less, the Company has elected to not recognize a lease liability or lease right of use asset on its consolidated balance sheets. Instead, it recognizes the lease payment as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. As of September 30 2023, the Company leased premises and warehouse from third parties for free of charge.

Note 9 - ACCRUED EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

As of As of September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 USD USD Accrued payroll and benefits 817,045 588,342 Professional fees and other accrued expenses 715 245,340 Interest payable 186,391 105,085 1,004,151 938,767

Note 10 - SHORT-TERM LOAN - THIRD PARTIES

From April to July 2023, the Company through its subsidiary, Akso Online Meditech Co., Ltd. entered into three loan agreements with a third party to borrow a total of US$350,000 with an annual interest of 5%. The loan terms were one year for each of the loans.

Note 11 - RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS

On August 26, 2021, the Company entered into a loan agreement with Webao Limited, the majority shareholder of the Company, for a loan of US$2.0 million with a 0% annual interest rate. The loan term is 1 year. On August 26, 2022, both the Company and Webao Limited entered into a Deferred Repayment Agreement to extend the loan term one more year to August 27, 2023 and the annual interest rate remained 0%. As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the balance of amount due to related parties was US$2,000,000.

On January 24, 2022, the Company entered into a loan agreement with SOS Information Technology New York, Inc. ("SOS NY"), one of our senior management was the related party of SOS Limited, for a loan of US$35,200,000 with a 2% annual interest rate. The loan term was 1 year. On July 27, 2022, the Company and SOS NY entered into an amendment and supplemental agreement to the loan agreement, pursuant to which the Company shall make a repayment in advance to SOS NY of US$27,513,849 of the principal amount together with all accrued but unpaid interest of US$358,751. The Company made a payment of US$27,872,600 for the above principal and interest on July 28, 2022. In January 2023, the loan term was extended one more year to January 2024. As of September 30, 2023, the outstanding balance of unpaid principal and interest was US$7,686,151 and US$186,391.

Note 12 - EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

The Company has made the required employee benefit contributions in accordance with relevant rules and regulations in the PRC. Such contributions include funding for retirement insurance, unemployment insurance, medical insurance, work injury insurance and maternity insurance. The Company recorded the contributions in salary and employee charges at specified percentages of the salaries, bonuses and certain allowances of its employees, up to a maximum amount specified by the local government. The contributions made by the Company were US$ 3,020 and US$ 1,330 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Note 13 - TAXES PAYABLE

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

March 31,

2023 USD USD Income taxes payable 93,822 95,888 Other taxes payable - 117 Total taxes payable 93,822 96,005

Note 14 - INCOME TAXES

Cayman Islands

Akso Health was incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is not subject to income taxes or capital gain under current laws of Cayman Islands.

Hong Kong

HK Hexindai and We Healthy Limited are investment holding companies registered in Hong Kong and exempted from income tax on its foreign-derived income.

United States

The Company's subsidiaries established in the U.S. are incorporated in the U.S. and is subject to both federal and state income taxes for its business operation in the U.S. The applicable tax rate is 21% for federal, 6.5% for We Health established in New York, 0% for Akso Remote Medical and Akso Online MediTech established in Wyoming and 8% for Akso First Health established in Massachusetts. For the six months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had no taxable income in US.

PRC

The Company's subsidiaries and VIEs established in the PRC are subject to the PRC statutory income tax rate of 25%, according to the PRC Enterprise Income Tax ("EIT") law.

Note 15 - EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ("EPS" or "LPS")

Basic EPS or LPS is the amount of net earnings available to each share of ordinary shares outstanding during the reporting period. Diluted EPS is the amount of net earnings available to each share of ordinary shares outstanding during the reporting period adjusted to include the effect of potentially dilutive ordinary shares. The following table details the outstanding shares for basic and diluted net earnings per share:

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 USD USD Numerator: Net (loss) income attributable to Akso Health Group's shareholders (3,457,657 ) 810,338 Denominator: Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic 68,598,050 68,598,050 Weighted average number of dilutive potential ordinary shares from share options - - Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted 68,598,050 68,598,050 Basic (loss) earnings per common share (0.05 ) 0.01 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (0.05 ) 0.01

Note 16 - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Akso Health was established under the laws of the Cayman Islands on April 25, 2016. The authorized number of ordinary shares is 500,000,000 shares with par value of US$0.0001 each. As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, 68,598,050 and 68,598,050 ordinary shares, respectively, were outstanding. On August 24, 2020, the Company amended the ratio of ADS representing its ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing one (1) ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing three (3) ordinary shares. The change in the ADS ratio has the same effect as a one-for-three reverse ADS split. There was no change to our ordinary shares in connection with the change of the ADS ratio.

Private Placement

On August 9, 2021, the Company entered into a certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with certain "non-U.S. Persons" pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell an aggregate of 6,340,000 units at a price of US$1.58 per unit, each unit consisting of three ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share ("Share") and a warrant to purchase three Shares with an initial exercise price of US$3.00, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$10.02 million (the "Offering"). On September 17, 2021, the transaction contemplated by the SPA was consummated when all the closing conditions of the SPA were satisfied. The net proceeds of approximately US$10.0 million from such Offering will be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Warrants are exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance at an initial exercise price of $3.00, or for cash (the "Warrant Shares"). The Warrants may also be exercised on a cashless basis if at any time after the six-month anniversary of the issuance date, there is no effective registration statement registering, or no current prospectus available for, the resale of the Warrant Shares. The Warrants shall expire five years from its date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to customary anti-dilution provisions reflecting stock dividends and splits or other similar transactions.

Warrants

The Company accounts for the warrants issued in connection with the private placement in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40. The Company's management has examined the warrants and determined that these warrants qualify for equity treatment in the Company's financial statements.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 6,340,000 warrants outstanding to purchase 19,020,000 ordinary shares with weighted average exercise price of US$3.0 per warrant and remaining contractual lives of 3.0 year.

Following is a summary of the status of warrants outstanding and exercisable as of September 30, 2023:

Warrants Weighted Average

Exercise Price Aggregate

Intrinsic Value Warrants outstanding, as of March 31, 2023 6,340,000 3.0 - Issued - $ - - Exercised - - - Expired - - - Warrants outstanding, as of September 30, 2023 6,340,000 $ 3.0 - Warrants exercisable, as of September 30, 2023 6,340,000 $ 3.0 -

Note 17 - TREASURY STOCK

On December 10, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$25 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares ("ADS") over the next 12 months. The Company repurchased an aggregate of 1,165,883 ADSs from the open market for a total consideration of US$3,988,370, which was recorded as treasury stock.

Note 18 - RESTRICTED NET ASSETS

Restricted Net Assets

As a result of the PRC laws and regulations and the requirement that distributions by the PRC entities can only be paid out of distributable profits computed in accordance with the PRC GAAP, the PRC entities are restricted from transferring a portion of their net assets to the Company. The restricted net assets consist of paid in capital, capital reserve and statutory reserves of the Company's PRC entities. As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the restricted net assets that are not available for distribution amounted to approximately US$89.5 million and US$89.5 million, respectively, which was included in the additional paid-in capital on the consolidated balance sheets.

Statutory Reserve

Pursuant to the Company Law of the PRC, each of the PRC entities is required to appropriate 10% of its net income to the statutory reserve on an annual basis until the aggregated amount of the reserve reaches 50% of its registered capital. The statutory reserve is not distributable. Subject to the approval of the shareholders, the statutory reserve may be used to offset accumulated losses or converted into capital of the company. As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the statutory reserves amounted to US$485,211 and US$485,211, which was included as retained earnings in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets.

Note 19 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

Contingencies

In the ordinary course of business, the Company may be subject to legal proceedings regarding contractual and employment relationships and a variety of other matters. The Company records contingent liabilities resulting from such claims, when a loss is assessed to be probable and the amount of the loss is reasonably estimable. As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, no such contingent liabilities are assessed as probable.

Note 20 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On November 17, 2023, the Company announced its new business plan to explore online hospital and chain pharmacies segments in China. The Company plans to acquire online hospital(s) in certain cities of China which provides online medical consultations for initial diagnosis, follow-up consultations, and management of chronic diseases, providing patients with an efficient and convenient solution to manage their health online through their smartphones or computers. In addition to acquire online hospital(s), the Company also plans to acquire multiple independent pharmacies nationwide throughout China, integrating and operating the pharmacies as a chain using our extensive offline resources and IT solutions. The Company plans to build a new type of pharmacy operation and management system, as well as digital operation and sales solutions for its pharmacies, thereby enhancing its competitiveness and overcoming the current difficulties in the industry. As of the date of this report, the Company has not entered into any binding agreement nor letter of intent with regard to acquisition of online hospitals or pharmacies.

On November 16, 2023, the Company entered into certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with certain "non-U.S. Persons" (the "Purchasers") as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell up to an aggregate of 53,608,910 units (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one Ordinary Share of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share ("Share") and a warrant to purchase one Share ("Warrant") with an initial exercise price of $0.52875, or approximately $1.59 per American depositary share of the Company ("ADS"), at a price of $0.423 per Unit, or approximately $1.27 per ADS for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $22.68 million (the "November Offering"). The net proceeds to the Company from such November Offering was approximately $22.6 million and shall be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes. The November Offering closed on November 21, 2023.

On October 2, 2023, Akso Health Group (the "Company") entered into certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with certain "non-U.S. Persons" (the "Purchasers") as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell an aggregate of 35,739,270 units (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one Ordinary Share of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share ("Share") and a warrant to purchase one Share ("Warrant") with an initial exercise price of $0.48875, or approximately $1.47 per American depositary share of the Company ("ADS"), at a price of $0.391 per Unit, or approximately $1.17 per ADS for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $14 million (the "October Offering"). The net proceeds to the Company from such October Offering was approximately $14 million and shall be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes. The October Offering closed on October 17, 2023.