For the month of November 2023

Commission File Number: 001-38245

Akso Health Group

Room 8201-4-4(A), 2nd Floor, Qiantongyuan Building,

No. 44, Moscow Road, Qianwan Bonded Port Area,

Qingdao Pilot Free Trade Zone, China (Shandong)

Tel: +86 152 1005 4919

Closing of Private Placement

As disclosed on Akso Health Group's (the "Company") Report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 17, 2023, the Company entered into certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") on November 16, 2023 with certain "non-U.S. Persons" (the "Purchasers") as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell an aggregate of 53,608,910 units (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one Ordinary Share of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share ("Share") and a warrant to purchase one Share ("Warrant") with an initial exercise price of $0.52875, or approximately $1.59 per American depositary share of the Company ("ADS"), at a price of $0.423 per Unit, or approximately $1.27 per ADS for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $22.68 million (the "Offering"), subject to various conditions to closing.

On November 21, 2023, the transaction contemplated by the SPA consummated when all the closing conditions of the SPA have been satisfied and the Company issued the Units to the Purchasers pursuant to the SPA.

