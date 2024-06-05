Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

5 June 2024 at 1.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hammarén, Juha

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20240604102357_204

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 64 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 64 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 March 2024 amounted to EUR 14.1 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.1 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

