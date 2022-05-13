Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aktia Pankki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKTIA   FI4000058870

AKTIA PANKKI OYJ

(AKTIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/13 09:35:25 am EDT
9.485 EUR   +2.32%
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers' Transactions – Mikko Ayub
GL
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers' Transactions – Mikko Ayub
AQ
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juha Hammarén
GL
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers' Transactions – Mikko Ayub

05/13/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
13 May 2022 at 4.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Mikko Ayub

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ayub, Mikko
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20220513094044_96

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,190 Unit price: 9.18 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,190 Volume weighted average price: 9.18 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


