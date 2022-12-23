Advanced search
    AKTIA   FI4000058870

AKTIA PANKKI OYJ

(AKTIA)
  Report
2022-12-23
10.08 EUR   +0.75%
Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Perttu Purhonen

12/23/2022 | 03:02am EST
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
23 December 2022 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Perttu Purhonen
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Purhonen, Perttu
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20221222090546_121
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 136 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 136 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


 


Financials
Sales 2022 250 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2022 52,8 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 722 M 765 M 765 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 927
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aktia Pankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Average target price 11,15 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Karim Ayub President & Chief Executive Officer
Outi Kristiina Henriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lasse Lars Erik Svens Chairman
Sari Leppänen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christina Micaela Carlsdotter Dahlblom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKTIA PANKKI OYJ-18.57%765
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%383 253
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.20%259 847
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%208 035
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.21%155 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 793