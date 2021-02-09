Aktia Pankki Oyj : , PostNord Strålfors, Veritas, Fintech Farm and Enfuce team up in an open innovation program to build new sustainable services

Future Impact Builder is a digital finance innovation program, aiming to co-create new sustainable services together with the partnering companies and external innovators, such as technology companies and fintechs.

The theme of the program is sustainability, and with the partnership of bank and wealth manager Aktia, financial IT and communication provider PostNord Strålfors and pension insurer Veritas, it focuses on wealth management, wellbeing at work, and corporate commerce & finance. As it is an open innovation program, the door has been left agape for other relevant ideas as well.

Unlike many similar programs, Future Impact Builder's aim is not to announce a winner in a fancy ceremony, but to get new innovations really into production.

The companies behind the initiative, Fintech Farm and Enfuce, are both experienced with fintech development and innovation programs. Too often these types of programs end up being promotion campaigns rather than creating feasible business cases and products. This time things are done differently. There will be no awards, only hard work with the goal to get new solutions out into the open. The financial technology service provider Enfuce has a crucial role here, facilitating collaboration and tackling the problems in technology and compliance matters, which frequently are the deal breakers for collaborating.

The partners: Aktia, PostNord Strålfors and Veritas work in different areas in finance, but they have identified common interests, and are all driven by the same values and central idea: Technological innovation will be a key in building a more sustainable world. Some of the partners are also bringing their APIs and data to the table, for the developers to work with.

'We have already started several fintech partnerships and for the first time like to utilize the power of open innovation. We are participating in the programme especially to get new insights and to improve our already strong wealth management business as well as highlight its role when it comes to environmental and social impact. Besides working with tech companies, we are happy to strengthen our collaboration with Strålfors, Veritas and the fintech ecosystem,' says Kim Alen, Head of Fintech partnerships, Aktia.

The program is mainly targeted at Northern European tech companies, fintechs, and other innovators. It consists of 4 stages:

The searching and matchmaking period, that lasts until mid-March

Two-month iteration period to develop and validate the solutions together with the program partners

Selections and negotiations to agree on how to proceed with the solutions

Implementation, if suitable solutions are found

Read more and apply to the program over here.