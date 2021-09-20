Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aktia Pankki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKTIA   FI4000058870

AKTIA PANKKI OYJ

(AKTIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aktia Pankki Oyj : Sample

09/20/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Disclaimer

Aktia Pankki Oyj published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
05:12aAKTIA PANKKI OYJ : Sample
PU
09/13SUMMER BLOG : Aktia was the right place to start my career
PU
09/07AKTIA PANKKI OYJ :  Aktia publishes new climate strategy – the goal is car..
AQ
09/07AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : updates its growth strategy and long-term financial targets
AQ
09/06AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and changed outlook to negat..
AQ
09/06AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : supports young people's opportunities for sailing
PU
09/06AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : Moody's Revises Aktia Bank's Outlook to Negative, Confirms Ra..
MT
08/31AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : Bank Plc's share issue directed to the personnel
AQ
08/27AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc appointed
AQ
08/27Nomination Board of Announces Nomination Board Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 267 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2021 63,4 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 822 M 964 M 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 926
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aktia Pankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,66 €
Average target price 13,40 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Karim Ayub President & Chief Executive Officer
Outi Kristiina Henriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lasse Lars Erik Svens Chairman
Sari Leppänen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christina Micaela Carlsdotter Dahlblom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKTIA PANKKI OYJ19.10%964
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%471 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.62%340 804
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%244 387
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%200 944
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.98%190 825