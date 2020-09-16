Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Aktia Pankki Oyj    AKTIA   FI4000058870

AKTIA PANKKI OYJ

(AKTIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aktia Pankki Oyj : extends its selection of alternative investment products and buys Askel Partners' business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:15am EDT
Released:
16/09/2020
Category:
Press release

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
16 September 2020 at 3.00 p.m.

Aktia extends its selection of alternative investment products and buys Askel Partners' business

Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd has bought the business operations of Askel Partners Oy, a provider of fund services. With the purchase Aktia extends its selection of alternative investment products according to its strategy and establishes a Finnish infrastructure fund.

Askel Partners develops Finnish infrastructure funds, and the purchase gives Aktia the preconditions to establish a new infrastructure fund. The purpose of the fund that will be established during the end of the year is to focus on the public and private energy, transport and communication infrastructure and social infrastructure. Going forward, Aktia's institutional customers have thus an opportunity to participate in financing and developing functions that are vital for the society.

With the purchase, the founders of Askel Partners, Kimmo Lehto and Kalle Myllymäki, will join Aktia and strengthen the team that is responsible for Aktia's real investments.

'Investments in real assets that generate steady cash flows will play an especially important role in the current interest rate environment. Askel Partners has solid experience and a strong network, which supports Aktia's growth within alternative investment products. In addition, the infrastructure fund that will be launched soon supplements Aktia's awarded fund selection well', says Niina Bergring, director in charge of Aktia's asset management.

'Aktia's asset management has an excellent reputation. We think it is great that we can participate in developing infrastructure investments that are meaningful for the society and give good return with a moderate risk profile to Aktia's customers', say Kalle Myllymäki ja Kimmo Lehto from Askel Partners.

Further information:

Aktia
Niina Bergring, Director, asset management, tel. +358 40 822 1514

Askel Partners
Kimmo Lehto, CEO, tel. +358 50 643 21
Kalle Myllymäki, co-owner, tel. +358 50 3566 940

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Contact Details

Company Address: Aktia Bank Abp Investerarrelationer Mannerheimvägen 14 A 00100 Helsingfors

Website URL:http://www.aktia.com/en

Disclaimer

Aktia Pankki Oyj published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 12:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
08:15aAKTIA PANKKI OYJ : extends its selection of alternative investment products and ..
PU
08:00aAKTIA PANKKI OYJ : extends its selection of alternative investment products and ..
AQ
08/19AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : n osakkeenomistajien nimitystoimikunta nimitetty
PU
08/19AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc appointed
AQ
08/05AKTIA PANKKI OYJ : Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc
AQ
08/05AKTIA BANK PLC : Managers' Transactions – Mikko Ayub
AQ
08/04AKTIA BANK PLC'S HALF-YEAR REPORT JA : Strong recovery following a spring hit by..
AQ
05/28AKTIA BANK PLC : Managers' Transactions – Carola Nilsson
AQ
05/28AKTIA BANK PLC : Managers' Transactions – Outi Henriksson
AQ
05/28AKTIA BANK PLC : Managers' Transactions – Mikko Ayub
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 204 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 42,5 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 4,96%
Capitalization 636 M 753 M 755 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aktia Pankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,70 €
Last Close Price 9,07 €
Spread / Highest target 6,95%
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikko Karim Ayub President & Chief Executive Officer
Lasse Lars Erik Svens Chairman
Anu Tuomolin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Outi Kristiina Henriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Juha Volotinen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKTIA PANKKI OYJ-2.89%753
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.49%302 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.50%243 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.22%219 028
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.36%174 932
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.85%138 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group