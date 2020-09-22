Aktia Pankki Oyj : funds at the top of the independent Morningstar's ratings

Aktia's funds are at the top when comparing the Morningstar ratings for the funds of different fund management companies in Finland. The average rating for Aktia's funds was 4.20 stars in August 2020, whereas the next best had an average of 3.77. The fund unit type of each fund that has received the most stars has been considered in the comparison based on Morningstar's ratings.



'We are very happy that our successful and persevering work can clearly be seen also in this comparison. It is only possible to be successful in Morningstar's ratings if the results have been especially good in the long term', saysJetro Siekkinen, portfolio manager in charge of Aktia's asset management. 'Our success is a strong token that our active portfolio management is profitable, which is above all reflected in the development of our customers' investments.'

Morningstar is an independent actor that analyses and compares investment markets and products. It categorises funds into groups according to their true contents, for example based on their geographical area, investment style and investment orientation. The funds that are categorised must have a return history of at least three years.

Morningstar ranks the funds group by group in order of preference and assigns them stars based on it. The fund's long-term risk-adjusted return determines the order of preference. The funds ranked among the top ten per cent get five stars and the funds among the weakest ten per cent get one star. The evaluation is carried out every month.

Fixed income and currency instruments in emerging areas, European corporate bonds and Nordic shares are emphasizes in Aktia's funds. All our funds are actively managed.

'Especially in times of high uncertainty, such as during the current corona crisis, active portfolio management tends to return to value', says Siekkinen. 'According to latest studies, the best portfolio managers create clear added value particularly during recessions and in emerging markets.'

Earlier this year, Aktia won the series Fixed Income Fund House of the year in Morningstar's Finland Awards 2020 for the sixth time. Aktia Asset Management has been regularly at the top of Morningstar's Fixed Income House of the year evaluations since 2013.

Aktia's Corporate Bond+ fund has also won the Lipper Fund Awards 2020 in the series 'Bond EUR Global Corporates' in the category 'Best Fund Over Past 10 years'. The fund award was granted based on the best return development.

Average Morningstar rating for funds

The historical return of the fund does not guarantee its future performance. The value of the funds can rise or fall, and customers can lose some or all of the capital they have invested. Aktia's funds are managed by Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd.

Further information:



Jetro Siekkinen, portfolio manager in charge of Aktia's asset management, tel. +358 10 247 6564

