  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aktia Pankki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKTIA   FI4000058870

AKTIA PANKKI OYJ

(AKTIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:11:02 2023-03-24 am EDT
9.175 EUR   -1.87%
07:01aAktia raises its prime rate to 2.00 per cent as of 1 April 2023
GL
07:00aAktia raises its prime rate to 2.00 per cent as of 1 April 2023
AQ
03/15Aktia's Annual Report 2022 published
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aktia raises its prime rate to 2.00 per cent as of 1 April 2023

03/24/2023 | 07:01am EDT
Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
24 March 2023 at 01.00  p.m. 

Aktia raises its prime rate to 2.00 per cent as of 1 April 2023

Aktia Bank raises its prime rate from 1.00 per cent to 2.00 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 1 April 2023. The change is due to higher market rates.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.



Financials
Sales 2023 288 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2023 76,3 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,58x
Yield 2023 7,54%
Capitalization 674 M 734 M 734 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 906
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aktia Pankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,35 €
Average target price 11,30 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Matti Hammarén Chief Executive Officer
Outi Kristiina Henriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lasse Lars Erik Svens Chairman
Sari Leppänen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Johannes Georg Schulman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKTIA PANKKI OYJ-8.51%734
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.41%373 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%225 931
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.57%215 741
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 643
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.04%139 640
