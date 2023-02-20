Advanced search
Aktia sets clearer targets for sustainability 

02/20/2023 | 04:09am EST
Aktia Bank Plc

Press release  

20 February 2023 


 

Aktia sets clearer targets for sustainability 


“We at Aktia are ambitious when it comes to sustainability and we have been so for many years,” says Annina Kaukonen, Corporate Responsibility Manager, at Aktia. 

Sustainability is at the heart of Aktia’s activities and guides Aktia towards the vision of being the leading wealth manager bank. To reach this goal, Aktia has updated its sustainability programme to make it even more coherent with the strategy. The new programme will steer the company’s sustainability efforts on an overall level. 

“The actions we are taking are voluntary, in addition to the statutory obligations we have as a bank, and contribute to a better society at large and a cleaner environment,” says Kaukonen. For example, Aktia strives to have healthy and satisfied employees and aims to follow the climate strategy towards Net Zero targets. 

Responsible employer 

The Aktia sustainability programme covers four themes: Prosperity, People, Principles of Governance and Planet. 

“We have identified focus areas for each theme and set targets for them. We report on the progress every year in our sustainability report,"says Kaukonen. 

An overall understanding of customer needs and customer satisfaction are two of the four focus areas prioritised in Prosperity theme in the new sustainability programme. 

“Customers will hopefully notice that Aktia is a good employer that invests in a corporate culture that supports workers’ well-being. Being a responsible employer is a part of our sustainability programme,” explains Kaukonen. 

At the forefront of responsible investment 

Banks play an important role in the transition to a low-carbon future. Aktia has been at the forefront of responsible investment and, for example, was one of the first Finnish banks to sign the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). 

This means that Aktia is committed to environmental and social considerations and to good governance within asset management. The objective of Aktia as an wealth manager bank is to offer its clients the best and most comprehensive investment, financing and personal insurance solutions in order to promote sustainable prosperity in society.  

“Our goal is to enable sustainable-driven prosperity. We want to be a reliable partner and systematically develop sustainability issues in our own activities and across our industry. We are thinking further, taking sustainability into account and working towards climate neutrality,” summarises Kaukonen. 

Link to Aktia’s sustainability programme: https://www.aktia.com/en/sustainability/corporate-responsibility-programme 

 

Further inormation: 

Annina Kaukonen, Corporate Responsibility Manager, annina.kaukonen(a)aktia.fi, tel. +358 400 509 126 

Mia Smeds, Head of External Communication, mia.smeds(a)aktia.fi, tel. +358 44 546 0379 


Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


