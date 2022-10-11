Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aktia Pankki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKTIA   FI4000058870

AKTIA PANKKI OYJ

(AKTIA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-10 am EDT
9.510 EUR   -1.35%
02:06aChange In Aktia's Executive Committee : Max Sundström leaves Aktia and transfers to the company's strategic partner CGI
GL
02:05aChange In Aktia's Executive Committee : Max Sundström leaves Aktia and transfers to the company's strategic partner CGI
AQ
02:02aAktia and CGI enter strategic cooperation
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in Aktia's Executive Committee: Max Sundström leaves Aktia and transfers to the company's strategic partner CGI

10/11/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock exchange release
11 October 2022 at 9.05 a.m.

Change in Aktia’s Executive Committee: Max Sundström leaves Aktia and transfers to the company’s strategic partner CGI

Max Sundström, Aktia's Chief Transformation Officer and member of the Executive Committee, will leave his duties in Aktia on 31 December 2022 at the latest.

Mr Sundström transfers to IT service company CGI as part of the strategic cooperation announced by Aktia today, 11 October 2022. Through the cooperation, CGI and the joint venture between Aktia and CGI to be established will provide Aktia with a significant part of the maintenance and development services for Aktia's banking business IT systems in the future. At the same time, a significant part of the capacity and data centre services of Aktia's banking business will be transferred to CGI.

“Max Sundström has played a very important part in Aktia's strategy work, development and transformation of the group. I would like to sincerely thank Max for the past years. I am glad that we can continue to cooperate with Max in the future,” says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Sundström has been employed by Aktia and a member of the Executive Committee since 2019.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30/06/2022 amounted to EUR 13.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com

 


All news about AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
02:06aChange In Aktia's Executive Committe : Max Sundström leaves Aktia and transfers to the com..
GL
02:05aChange In Aktia's Executive Committe : Max Sundström leaves Aktia and transfers to the com..
AQ
02:02aAktia and CGI enter strategic cooperation
GL
02:00aAktia and CGI enter strategic cooperation
AQ
09/27Aktia Takes Ratings Downgrade From Moody’s Amid Declining Capital Metrics
MT
09/27Moody's downgrades Aktia's ratings and upgrades outlook to stable
GL
09/27Moody's downgrades Aktia's ratings and upgrades outlook to stable
AQ
09/01Aktia Launches Rare Dark Green Corporate Bond Fund
GL
09/01Aktia Launches Rare Dark Green Corporate Bond Fund
AQ
09/01Aktia Launches Rare Dark Green Corporate Bond Fund
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 258 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2022 59,9 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 686 M 665 M 665 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aktia Pankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,51 €
Average target price 11,40 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Karim Ayub President & Chief Executive Officer
Outi Kristiina Henriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lasse Lars Erik Svens Chairman
Sari Leppänen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christina Micaela Carlsdotter Dahlblom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKTIA PANKKI OYJ-21.50%665
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.07%311 723
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.88%247 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.77%206 306
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.61%158 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 326