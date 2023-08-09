Aktia Bank Plc

Correction to Aktia Bank Plc:sHalf-Year reportJanuary-June 2023

Aktia Bank Plc’s Half-Year report January-June 2023, which was published today, had some incorrect figures in chapter “Capital adequacy and solvency” on pages 12 and 13.

Aktia’s ratio of own funds and eligible liabilities to the total risk exposure amount (TREA) was 319.6% (instead of 319.7%) and to the leverage ratio exposure (LRE) 318.6% (instead of 318.7%).

In the table ”MREL requirement” CET1 was EUR 351.1 million (instead of 351.5) and AT1 instruments EUR 58.8 million (instead of 59.4). The total in the same table was EUR 2,032.6 million (instead of 2,033.6).

Aktia’s buffer for the MREL was EUR 1,394.7 million (instead of 1,395.3).





The corrected version of the Half-Year report is attached to this release.

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom (at) aktia.fi

