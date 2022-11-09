Advanced search
    AKTIA   FI4000058870

AKTIA PANKKI OYJ

(AKTIA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:58 2022-11-09 am EST
9.725 EUR   -0.46%
10:30aS&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc's ratings and outlook
AQ
11/08Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Perttu Purhonen
GL
11/08Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Anssi Huhta
GL
S&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc's ratings and outlook

11/09/2022 | 10:31am EST
Aktia Bank Plc
Press Release
9 November 2022 at 05.30 p.m.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc’s ratings and outlook

S&P Global Ratings affirmed on 8 November 2022 its A-/A-2 long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Aktia Bank Plc. The outlook was affirmed as stable.

S&P’s report is available at www.aktia.com Investors > Debt & Funding strategy > Rating.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).

 


