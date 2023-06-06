Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Aktia Pankki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKTIA   FI4000058870

AKTIA PANKKI OYJ

(AKTIA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:42:36 2023-06-06 am EDT
9.600 EUR   -0.31%
04:12aUI-Aktia Sustainable Corporate Bond Fund obtains its first certification with top ratings from Nummus.Info
GL
06/05Aktia Bank Appoints Nordea Executive as President, CEO
MT
06/05Aleksi Lehtonen has been appointed President and CEO of Aktia
GL
UI-Aktia Sustainable Corporate Bond Fund obtains its first certification with top ratings from Nummus.Info

06/06/2023 | 04:12am EDT
Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
6 June 2023 at 8.30 CET


Aktia is proud to announce that its SFDR article 9, UI-Aktia Sustainable Corporate Bond Fund, has received the Nummus Ethics Certification for conforming with the guidelines expressed by the Conferenza Episcopale Italiana (CEI). The certificate ensures that the portfolio adheres to ethical and sustainable values.

”This certificate is, among others, a testimonial on true recognition of Aktia Asset Management consistent work in the field of ESG investments in European credit space. Moreover, the certificate will widen the perception of Aktia-managed products in full European scale,” says Petri Aho, Head of International Sales at Aktia Asset Management.

To achieve the certificate, Nummus.Info conducts detailed analysis of the portfolio in question. To be able to confirm compliance with the Catholic criteria of the Italian Bishops’ Conference Guidelines, advanced tools are used to examine the securities in the portfolio.

“Aktia has a long track in responsible investing. ESG has been fully integrated into our investment processes and our credit team has been a forerunner in making sustainable investments. UI - Aktia Sustainable Corporate Bond Fund makes only sustainable investments and targets measurable and social impact, and this certificate is a great recognition of the fund’s carefully constructed, sustainable process,” says Eeva Toivonen, ESG Manager at Aktia.


Further information:
Petri Aho, Head of International Sales, tel. +358 50 354 4279, petri.aho(a)aktia.fi


Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


Attachments


Financials
Sales 2023 290 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2023 84,9 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,96x
Yield 2023 7,79%
Capitalization 697 M 747 M 747 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aktia Pankki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKTIA PANKKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,63 €
Average target price 11,73 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Matti Hammarén Chief Executive Officer
Outi Kristiina Henriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lasse Lars Erik Svens Chairman
Sari Leppänen Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Johannes Georg Schulman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKTIA PANKKI OYJ-5.77%747
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%410 494
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%232 313
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%228 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.66%162 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.63%154 742
