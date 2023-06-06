UI-Aktia Sustainable Corporate Bond Fund obtains its first certification with top ratings from Nummus.Info





Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

6 June 2023 at 8.30 CET





Aktia is proud to announce that its SFDR article 9, UI-Aktia Sustainable Corporate Bond Fund, has received the Nummus Ethics Certification for conforming with the guidelines expressed by the Conferenza Episcopale Italiana (CEI). The certificate ensures that the portfolio adheres to ethical and sustainable values.



”This certificate is, among others, a testimonial on true recognition of Aktia Asset Management consistent work in the field of ESG investments in European credit space. Moreover, the certificate will widen the perception of Aktia-managed products in full European scale,” says Petri Aho, Head of International Sales at Aktia Asset Management.

To achieve the certificate, Nummus.Info conducts detailed analysis of the portfolio in question. To be able to confirm compliance with the Catholic criteria of the Italian Bishops’ Conference Guidelines, advanced tools are used to examine the securities in the portfolio.



“Aktia has a long track in responsible investing. ESG has been fully integrated into our investment processes and our credit team has been a forerunner in making sustainable investments. UI - Aktia Sustainable Corporate Bond Fund makes only sustainable investments and targets measurable and social impact, and this certificate is a great recognition of the fund’s carefully constructed, sustainable process,” says Eeva Toivonen, ESG Manager at Aktia.





Further information:

Petri Aho, Head of International Sales, tel. +358 50 354 4279, petri.aho(a)aktia.fi





Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





Attachments