EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.01.2024 / 08:40 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2024
Address: https://www.aktienbrauerei-ag.de/index.php?4ebaa8d24cfc6

Language: English
Company: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
Hohe Buchleuthe 3
87600 Kaufbeuren
Germany
Internet: www.aktien-brauerei.de

 
