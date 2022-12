Schouw & Co.'s financial calendar 2023

The financial calendar for Schouw & Co. for 2023 is as follows:

3 March 2023 Release of Annual Report 2022 13 April 2023 Annual General Meeting 18 April 2023 Expected payment of dividend for 2022 4 May 2023 Release of Q1 2023 interim report 15 August 2023 Release of Q2 2023 interim report 14 November 2023 Release of Q3 2023 interim report

Resolution proposals from shareholders to be considered at the annual general meeting to be held on 13 April 2023 must be received by the company on or before

Wednesday, 1 March 2023.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg Jens Bjerg Sørensen

Chairman President

Questions relating to the above should be directed to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen on tel. +45 8611 2222.

