Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 26 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 24/6/2022
339,119
550.90
186,820,039
Monday, 27 June 2022
36
485.00
17,460
Tuesday, 28 June 2022
1,332
496.93
661,910
Wednesday, 29 June 2022
3,420
501.83
1,716,260
Thursday, 30 June 2022
3,561
500.04
1,780,658
Friday, 1 July 2022
1,644
495.81
815,117
In the period 27/6/2022 - 1/7/2022
9,993
499.49
4,991,405
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 1/7/2022
349,112
549.43
191,811,444
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,869,836 treasury shares corresponding to 7.33% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.