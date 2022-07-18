Log in
09:31aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2022
GL
09:30aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2022
AQ
07/11Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2022
GL
Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2022

07/18/2022 | 09:31am EDT
On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 8/7/2022 359,241 547.85 196,809,836   
Monday, 11 July 2022 3,695 495.16 1,829,617   
Tuesday, 12 July 2022 954 488.58 466,108   
Wednesday, 13 July 2022 3,393 491.28 1,666,911   
Thursday, 14 July 2022 3,762 485.65 1,827,030   
Friday, 15 July 2022 2,466 478.46 1,179,877   
In the period 11/7/2022 - 15/7/2022 14,270 488.41 6,969,542   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 15/7/2022 373,511 545.58 203,779,378   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,894,235 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


