Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 8/7/2022 359,241 547.85 196,809,836 Monday, 11 July 2022 3,695 495.16 1,829,617 Tuesday, 12 July 2022 954 488.58 466,108 Wednesday, 13 July 2022 3,393 491.28 1,666,911 Thursday, 14 July 2022 3,762 485.65 1,827,030 Friday, 15 July 2022 2,466 478.46 1,179,877 In the period 11/7/2022 - 15/7/2022 14,270 488.41 6,969,542 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 15/7/2022 373,511 545.58 203,779,378 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,894,235 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

