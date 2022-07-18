Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 8/7/2022
359,241
547.85
196,809,836
Monday, 11 July 2022
3,695
495.16
1,829,617
Tuesday, 12 July 2022
954
488.58
466,108
Wednesday, 13 July 2022
3,393
491.28
1,666,911
Thursday, 14 July 2022
3,762
485.65
1,827,030
Friday, 15 July 2022
2,466
478.46
1,179,877
In the period 11/7/2022 - 15/7/2022
14,270
488.41
6,969,542
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 15/7/2022
373,511
545.58
203,779,378
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,894,235 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.