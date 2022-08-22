Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHO   DK0010253921

AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.

(SCHO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:59 2022-08-22 am EDT
564.00 DKK   -1.91%
09:31aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2022
GL
09:30aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2022
AQ
08/16TRANSCRIPT : Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2022

08/22/2022 | 09:31am EDT
On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 12/8/2022 379,768 545.46 207,150,135   
Monday, 15 August 2022 223 555.00 123,765   
Tuesday, 16 August 2022 221 549.00 121,329   
Wednesday, 17 August 2022 0 - -   
Thursday, 18 August 2022 0 - -   
Friday, 19 August 2022 0 - -   
In the period 15/8/2022 - 19/8/2022 444 552.01 245,094   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 19/8/2022 380,212 545.47 207,395,229   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,900,936 treasury shares corresponding to 7.45% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 29 729 M 4 016 M 4 016 M
Net income 2022 1 070 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 13 570 M 1 833 M 1 833 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 315
Free-Float 48,2%
