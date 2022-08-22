Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
| Trading day
| No. of shares
| Average price
| Amount
|
|
| Accumulated until 12/8/2022
| 379,768
| 545.46
| 207,150,135
|
|
| Monday, 15 August 2022
| 223
| 555.00
| 123,765
|
|
| Tuesday, 16 August 2022
| 221
| 549.00
| 121,329
|
|
| Wednesday, 17 August 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| Thursday, 18 August 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| Friday, 19 August 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| In the period 15/8/2022 - 19/8/2022
| 444
| 552.01
| 245,094
|
|
| Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 19/8/2022
| 380,212
| 545.47
| 207,395,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,900,936 treasury shares corresponding to 7.45% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
|
|
|
|
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222