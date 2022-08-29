Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHO   DK0010253921

AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.

(SCHO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:42 2022-08-29 am EDT
542.00 DKK   -2.69%
09:31aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022
GL
09:30aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022
AQ
08/22Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022

08/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 19/8/2022380,212545.47207,395,229  
Monday, 22 August 20222,161564.421,219,719  
Tuesday, 23 August 20221,007558.17562,082  
Wednesday, 24 August 2022110555.0061,050  
Thursday, 25 August 20222,801565.211,583,141  
Friday, 26 August 20222,623556.591,459,923  
In the period 22/8/2022 - 26/8/20228,702561.474,885,915  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 26/8/2022388,914545.83212,281,144  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,909,638 treasury shares corresponding to 7.49% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


All news about AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
09:31aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022
GL
09:30aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022
AQ
08/22Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2022
GL
08/22Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2022
AQ
08/16TRANSCRIPT : Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
08/16Interim report – second quarter of 2022
GL
08/16Interim report – second quarter of 2022
GL
08/16Tranche Update on Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Januar..
CI
08/16Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
08/15Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 729 M 3 998 M 3 998 M
Net income 2022 1 070 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 13 145 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 315
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
Duration : Period :
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 557,00 DKK
Average target price 660,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Weimar Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg Chairman
Agnete Raaschou-Nielsen Independent Director
Hans-Martin Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.-2.11%1 768
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-14.19%15 205
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.2.56%10 069
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-1.26%6 501
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS1.96%6 051
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-16.30%5 291