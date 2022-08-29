Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 19/8/2022
380,212
545.47
207,395,229
Monday, 22 August 2022
2,161
564.42
1,219,719
Tuesday, 23 August 2022
1,007
558.17
562,082
Wednesday, 24 August 2022
110
555.00
61,050
Thursday, 25 August 2022
2,801
565.21
1,583,141
Friday, 26 August 2022
2,623
556.59
1,459,923
In the period 22/8/2022 - 26/8/2022
8,702
561.47
4,885,915
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 26/8/2022
388,914
545.83
212,281,144
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,909,638 treasury shares corresponding to 7.49% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.