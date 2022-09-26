Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 38 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
| Trading day
| No. of shares
| Average price
| Amount
|
|
| Accumulated until 16/9/2022
| 408,993
| 544.58
| 222,728,200
|
|
| Monday, 19 September 2022
| 1,488
| 491.56
| 731,441
|
|
| Tuesday, 20 September 2022
| 968
| 494.79
| 478,957
|
|
| Wednesday, 21 September 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| Thursday, 22 September 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| Friday, 23 September 2022
| 4,468
| 481.96
| 2,153,397
|
|
| In the period 19/9/2022 - 23/9/2022
| 6,924
| 485.82
| 3,363,795
|
|
| Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 23/9/2022
| 415,917
| 543.60
| 226,091,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,936,641 treasury shares corresponding to 7.59% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
|
|
|
|
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222