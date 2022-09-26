Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 38 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 16/9/2022 408,993 544.58 222,728,200 Monday, 19 September 2022 1,488 491.56 731,441 Tuesday, 20 September 2022 968 494.79 478,957 Wednesday, 21 September 2022 0 - - Thursday, 22 September 2022 0 - - Friday, 23 September 2022 4,468 481.96 2,153,397 In the period 19/9/2022 - 23/9/2022 6,924 485.82 3,363,795 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 23/9/2022 415,917 543.60 226,091,996 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,936,641 treasury shares corresponding to 7.59% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

