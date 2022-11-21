Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHO   DK0010253921

AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.

(SCHO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:38 2022-11-21 am EST
500.25 DKK   +0.96%
09:31aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2022
GL
09:30aSchouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2022
AQ
11/16HydraSpecma acquires Ymer Technology's Wind Division
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2022

11/21/2022 | 09:31am EST
On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 11/11/2022 490,823 531.66 260,949,047   
Monday, 14 November 2022 1,348 487.83 657,595   
Tuesday, 15 November 2022 0 - -   
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 0 - -   
Thursday, 17 November 2022 0 - -   
Friday, 18 November 2022 0 - -   
In the period 14/11/2022 - 18/11/2022 1,348 487.83 657,595   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/11/2022 492,171 531.54 261,606,642   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,012,895 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


