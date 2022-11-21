Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
| Trading day
| No. of shares
| Average price
| Amount
|
|
| Accumulated until 11/11/2022
| 490,823
| 531.66
| 260,949,047
|
|
| Monday, 14 November 2022
| 1,348
| 487.83
| 657,595
|
|
| Tuesday, 15 November 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| Wednesday, 16 November 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| Thursday, 17 November 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| Friday, 18 November 2022
| 0
| -
| -
|
|
| In the period 14/11/2022 - 18/11/2022
| 1,348
| 487.83
| 657,595
|
|
| Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/11/2022
| 492,171
| 531.54
| 261,606,642
|
|
| Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,012,895 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222