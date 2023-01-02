Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 23/12/2022
551,150
529.65
291,914,344
Monday, 26 December 2022
0
0.00
0
Tuesday, 27 December 2022
2,788
523.35
1,459,106
Wednesday, 28 December 2022
3,014
521.01
1,570,337
Thursday, 29 December 2022
1,346
520.52
700,625
Friday, 30 December 2022
3,154
527.29
1,663,073
In the period 26/12/2022 - 30/12/2022
10,302
523.50
5,393,141
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 30/12/2022
561,452
529.53
297,307,485
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,082,176 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
The above transactions hereby finalises the share buy-back programme.