  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCHO   DK0010253921

AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.

(SCHO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:18:02 2023-01-24 am EST
509.00 DKK   +1.80%
10:03aStrong results for 2022 and additional progress anticipated for 2023
AQ
01/02Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2022
GL
01/02Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 52 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Strong results for 2022 and additional progress anticipated for 2023

01/24/2023 | 10:04am EST
Based on the preliminary and unaudited income statements from the Group businesses, Schouw & Co. currently estimates its consolidated revenue for 2022 at approximately DKK 32.6 billion, as compared with the most recent guidance of DKK 30.1–32.0 billion, while consolidated EBITDA is estimated at about DKK 2,280 million, as compared with the guided range of DKK 2,090–2,260 million.

In particular, BioMar and GPV are reporting higher-than-expected revenue and EBITDA for the fourth quarter. Among the Group’s other portfolio companies, HydraSpecma, Borg Automotive and Fibertex Personal Care are reporting earnings in the upper half of their most recently announced guidance ranges, whereas Fibertex Nonwovens is reporting earnings at the lower end of the anticipated range.

BioMar’s acquisition of shrimp feed manufacturer Viet-Uc and Borg Automotive’s acquisition of trading company SBS Automotive in 2021 were both based on earnout models that will be recalculated as part of the year-end reporting. Preliminary calculations indicate that the recalculations may increase the Group’s net financing costs for 2022.

Schouw & Co. expects to maintain a high level of business activity in 2023 despite the persistent and significant market uncertainties. To this should be added the full-year effect of the EMS business acquired in October 2022 for the purpose of combining it with GPV, and the full-year guidance also includes the contribution from HydraSpecma’s acquisition of the Wind Division of Ymer Technology effective on 1 February 2023.   

As a result, Schouw & Co. expects to generate revenue of approximately DKK 36-38 billion and EBITDA in the range of DKK 2,350–2,650 million in 2023. As always, however, changes in prices of raw materials and foreign exchange rates may rather substantially impact the consolidated revenue without necessarily having a notable effect on earnings.

In its annual report for 2021, Schouw & Co. announced a long-term ambition to grow consolidated revenue, including from acquisitions, to more than DKK 35 billion with EBITDA of more than DKK 3 billion by the end of 2025. Recent acquisitions completed have contributed significantly to achieving this ambition, and the very high rate of inflation on prices of materials have triggered a significant revenue increase. As a result, the revenue ambition would now logically be around DKK 40 billion, while the EBITDA ambition remains for EBITDA of more than DKK 3 billion by the end of 2025.

Schouw & Co.'s 2022 Annual Report is scheduled for release on Thursday, 3 March 2023.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, CEO, tel. +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 30 834 M 4 504 M 4 504 M
Net income 2022 1 016 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 4 365 M 638 M 638 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 11 709 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 428
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 500,00 DKK
Average target price 580,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Weimar Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg Chairman
Agnete Raaschou-Nielsen Independent Director
Hans-Martin Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.-4.58%1 710
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED1.80%15 391
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-0.39%8 474
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK5.31%6 492
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-3.23%6 123
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.2.25%5 556