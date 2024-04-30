Today, Schouw & Co. has published its interim report for the first quarter of 2024.

In a separate company announcement prior to the release of the interim report, the company has announced the adjusted full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance.

The company has been made aware of a typing error in the English version of this company announcement, as the upper part of the revenue range is incorrectly stated as DKK 37.2 billion instead of DKK 37.3 billion as correctly stated in the Danish version.

The company regrets the error.

