On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Monday, 4 March 2024 2,000 539.94 1,079,880 Tuesday, 5 March 2024 2,500 527.93 1,319,825 Wednesday, 6 March 2024 2,500 533.47 1,333,675 Thursday, 7 March 2024 2,300 536.41 1,233,743 Friday, 8 March 2024 2,300 534.12 1,228,476 In the period 4/3/2024 - 8/3/2024 11,600 534.10 6,195,599 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,122,526 treasury shares corresponding to 8.32% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

