On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Monday, 4 March 2024
|2,000
|539.94
|1,079,880
|Tuesday, 5 March 2024
|2,500
|527.93
|1,319,825
|Wednesday, 6 March 2024
|2,500
|533.47
|1,333,675
|Thursday, 7 March 2024
|2,300
|536.41
|1,233,743
|Friday, 8 March 2024
|2,300
|534.12
|1,228,476
|In the period 4/3/2024 - 8/3/2024
|11,600
|534.10
|6,195,599
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,122,526 treasury shares corresponding to 8.32% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
- 2024-03-11 FBM24-15 SBB-w10 ENG
- SBB2023-24 Week 10