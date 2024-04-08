On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 29/3/2024
|42,000
|528.13
|22,181,475
|Monday, 1 April 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 2 April 2024
|1,900
|535.87
|1,018,153
|Wednesday, 3 April 2024
|1,800
|536.37
|965,466
|Thursday, 4 April 2024
|1,800
|535.37
|963,666
|Friday, 5 April 2024
|1,800
|528.28
|950,904
|In the period 1/4/2024 - 5/4/2024
|7,300
|534.00
|3,898,189
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 5/4/2024
|49,300
|529.00
|26,079,664
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,160,226 treasury shares corresponding to 8.47% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
- 2024-04-08 FBM24-20 SBB-w14 ENG
- SBB2024 Week 14