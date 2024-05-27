On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 17/5/2024 96,700 532.90 51,531,072 Monday, 20 May 2024 - - - Tuesday, 21 May 2024 1,500 577.91 866,865 Wednesday, 22 May 2024 1,400 577.43 808,402 Thursday, 23 May 2024 1,400 578.05 809,270 Friday, 24 May 2024 1,500 577.73 866,595 In the period 20/5/2024 - 24/5/2024 5,800 577.78 3,351,132 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 24/5/2024 102,500 535.44 54,882,204 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,713,426 treasury shares corresponding to 6.85% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

