On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 7/6/2024 115,500 539.97 62,366,939 Monday, 10 June 2024 1,500 567.62 851,430 Tuesday, 11 June 2024 1,600 563.72 901,952 Wednesday, 12 June 2024 1,700 561.50 954,550 Thursday, 13 June 2024 1,700 566.33 962,761 Friday, 14 June 2024 1,600 562.05 899,280 In the period 10/6/2024 - 14/6/2024 8,100 564.19 4,569,973 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 14/6/2024 123,600 541.56 66,936,912 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,734,526 treasury shares corresponding to 6.94% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments