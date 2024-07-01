On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 21/6/2024
|131,600
|542.65
|71,412,239
|Monday, 24 June 2024
|1,700
|560.13
|952,221
|Tuesday, 25 June 2024
|1,600
|565.24
|904,384
|Wednesday, 26 June 2024
|1,600
|553.71
|885,936
|Thursday, 27 June 2024
|2,000
|551.96
|1,103,920
|Friday, 28 June 2024
|2,000
|549.60
|1,099,200
|In the period 24/6/2024 - 28/6/2024
|8,900
|555.69
|4,945,661
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 28/6/2024
|140,500
|543.47
|76,357,900
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,751,426 treasury shares corresponding to 7.01% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
- SBB2024 Week 26
- 2024-07-01 FBM24-38 SBB-w26 ENG