On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 21/6/2024 131,600 542.65 71,412,239 Monday, 24 June 2024 1,700 560.13 952,221 Tuesday, 25 June 2024 1,600 565.24 904,384 Wednesday, 26 June 2024 1,600 553.71 885,936 Thursday, 27 June 2024 2,000 551.96 1,103,920 Friday, 28 June 2024 2,000 549.60 1,099,200 In the period 24/6/2024 - 28/6/2024 8,900 555.69 4,945,661 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 28/6/2024 140,500 543.47 76,357,900 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,751,426 treasury shares corresponding to 7.01% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments