On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 28/6/2024140,500543.4776,357,900  
Monday, 1 July 20241,900550.281,045,532  
Tuesday, 2 July 20241,800554.46998,028  
Wednesday, 3 July 20241,700559.47951,099  
Thursday, 4 July 20241,600564.84903,744  
Friday, 5 July 20241,600567.59908,144  
In the period 1/7/2024 - 5/7/20248,600558.904,806,547  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 5/7/2024149,100544.3681,164,447  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,760,026 treasury shares corresponding to 7.04% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

