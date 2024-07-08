On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 28/6/2024
|140,500
|543.47
|76,357,900
|Monday, 1 July 2024
|1,900
|550.28
|1,045,532
|Tuesday, 2 July 2024
|1,800
|554.46
|998,028
|Wednesday, 3 July 2024
|1,700
|559.47
|951,099
|Thursday, 4 July 2024
|1,600
|564.84
|903,744
|Friday, 5 July 2024
|1,600
|567.59
|908,144
|In the period 1/7/2024 - 5/7/2024
|8,600
|558.90
|4,806,547
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 5/7/2024
|149,100
|544.36
|81,164,447
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,760,026 treasury shares corresponding to 7.04% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
- 2024-07-08 FBM24-39 SBB-w27 ENG
- SBB2024 Week 27