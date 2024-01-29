On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 19/1/2024 85,400 541.80 46,269,671 Monday, 22 January 2024 1,600 567.35 907,760 Tuesday, 23 January 2024 1,500 565.50 848,250 Wednesday, 24 January 2024 1,500 564.47 846,705 Thursday, 25 January 2024 1,500 561.11 841,665 Friday, 26 January 2024 1,600 558.87 894,192 In the period 22/1/2024 - 26/1/2024 7,700 563.45 4,338,572 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 26/1/2024 93,100 543.59 50,608,243 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,067,276 treasury shares corresponding to 8.11% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments