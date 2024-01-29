On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 19/1/2024
|85,400
|541.80
|46,269,671
|Monday, 22 January 2024
|1,600
|567.35
|907,760
|Tuesday, 23 January 2024
|1,500
|565.50
|848,250
|Wednesday, 24 January 2024
|1,500
|564.47
|846,705
|Thursday, 25 January 2024
|1,500
|561.11
|841,665
|Friday, 26 January 2024
|1,600
|558.87
|894,192
|In the period 22/1/2024 - 26/1/2024
|7,700
|563.45
|4,338,572
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 26/1/2024
|93,100
|543.59
|50,608,243
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,067,276 treasury shares corresponding to 8.11% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
- 2024-01-29 FBM24-06 SBB-w04 ENG
- SBB2023-24 Week 04