On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 15/12/2023 48,900 535.27 26,174,899 Monday, 18 December 2023 2,000 543.80 1,087,600 Tuesday, 19 December 2023 1,800 544.68 980,424 Wednesday, 20 December 2023 1,900 544.91 1,035,329 Thursday, 21 December 2023 1,900 539.51 1,025,069 Friday, 22 December 2023 2,000 540.96 1,081,920 In the period 18/12/2023 - 22/12/2023 9,600 542.74 5,210,342 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 22/12/2023 58,500 536.50 31,385,241 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,032,676 treasury shares corresponding to 7.97% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

