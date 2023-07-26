Application for admission to trading 26.07.2023 15:27:06 (local time)
BSE received an application for admission to trading of an issue of bonds on the Bonds Segment as follows:
- Issuer: Aktiv Properties REIT
- ISIN of the issue: BG2100019228
- Amount of the issue: BGN 30,000,000
- Par value per bond: BGN 1,000
- BSE code assigned to the issue of bonds: AKTB
The Prospectus may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
