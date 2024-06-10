Aktiv Properties ADSITS (Aktiv Properties REIT) is a Bulgaria-based real estate investment trust. It specializes in the securitization of real estate. The Company is mainly engaged in the investments in the real estate sector by purchasing titles and other rights over land and real estate. Aktiv Properties ADSITS acquires property rights on self-contained individual properties, land, multifunctional administrative, residential, and commercial buildings in order to renovate, lease, rent or sell them. The Company has one wholly owned subsidiary, Active Services EOOD engaged in the provision of real estate management services. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs major shareholder was PT Holding AD with a stake of 28.85%.

Sector Diversified REITs