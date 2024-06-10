Company: Aktiv Properties REIT (AKTB)
The calculation of interest accrued on the bond issue of Aktiv Properties REIT (AKTB), ISIN BG2100019228, is discontinued as of 10 June 2024.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000. The reason is the delay in interest payment, due by 07 June 2024.
For further information, contact the BSE Trade Administration Department at +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.
