  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Aktiv Properties REIT
  News
  Summary
    AKTV   BG1100003059

AKTIV PROPERTIES REIT

(AKTV)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
6.800 BGN   +3.03%
10:09aAktiv Properties Reit : Registration of financial instruments
PU
05/03Aktiv Properties Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
05/03Aktiv Properties REIT (BUL:AKTV) entered into share purchase agreement to acquire Rest and Fly EOOD from Super Borovets Property Fund REIT (BUL:SBPF).
CI
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aktiv Properties REIT : Registration of financial instruments

05/18/2023 | 10:09am EDT
Registration of financial instruments 18.05.2023 16:41:02 (local time)

The following decision has been adopted at a session of the BSE Board of Directors under Record of Proceedings No. 25 of 18 May 2023:
With reference to an application submitted by UG Market EAD Investment Intermediary according to Art. 32 (1), item 1 of Part II - Membership Rules of the BSE Rules and Regulations and on the grounds of Art. 32 (1) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors terminates the registration of UG Market EAD Investment Intermediary as a market maker of the issue of shares of Aktiv Properties REIT-Plovdiv (AKTV), ISIN BG1100003059, as of 22 May 2023 (Monday).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aktiv Properties ADSITS published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart AKTIV PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Aktiv Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Dilian Peichev Panev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitar Georgiev Rusev Chairman
Ilia Yordanov Tsvetkov Deputy Chairman
Silvia Todorova Director-Investor Relations
Georgi Nalbantski Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKTIV PROPERTIES REIT-9.33%8
GECINA2.89%7 822
MIRVAC GROUP9.39%6 114
THE GPT GROUP5.24%5 631
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.37%5 611
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.68%4 984
