Aktiv Properties REIT : Registration of financial instruments

18.05.2023 16:41:02 (local time)

The following decision has been adopted at a session of the BSE Board of Directors under Record of Proceedings No. 25 of 18 May 2023:

With reference to an application submitted by UG Market EAD Investment Intermediary according to Art. 32 (1), item 1 of Part II - Membership Rules of the BSE Rules and Regulations and on the grounds of Art. 32 (1) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors terminates the registration of UG Market EAD Investment Intermediary as a market maker of the issue of shares of Aktiv Properties REIT-Plovdiv (AKTV), ISIN BG1100003059, as of 22 May 2023 (Monday).

