24.07.24 15:27

/KASE, July 24, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of Aktobe Metalware Plant as of July 1, 2024. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 300,000 units; - 214,732 common shares of the company are outstanding; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ K.Kojlybaev 161,217 75.08 Freedom Finance JSC 34,752 16.18 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2024-07-24]