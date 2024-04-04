NOTICE ON CONVENING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

AS LINDA NEKTAR

The Management Board of AS Linda Nektar (register code 10211034, hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") convenes the annual general meeting of shareholders, to be held at 13:00 on 25 April 2024 at the conference room of the headquarters of AS LHV Pank (1st floor), address Tartu mnt 2, 10145 Tallinn, Estonia.

Registration of participants will start at the venue of the meeting at 12:30. Registration will end at 12:50.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the General Meeting will be fixed 7 (seven) days before the General Meeting, i.e., on 18 April 2024, as at the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.

For registration, we kindly ask the participants to submit the following documents:

shareholders who are natural persons are required to submit their identity document; representatives must submit a written power of attorney; the representative of a shareholder who is a legal person must submit a valid extract of the register where the person is registered and which provides the right of representation of the shareholder (legal representation) as well as the identity document. Representatives who are not legal representatives must also submit a valid written power of attorney.

A shareholder may inform the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the power of attorney prior to the General Meeting, by sending the corresponding digitally signed notice to the e-mailaddress of the Companyinfo@lindanektar.eeor by delivering the notice in a format which can be reproduced in writing to the Company's location at Valga mnt 4, Kobela, Antsla parish, Võru county, between 09:00 and 17:00 by using the respective forms published on the webpage of the Company located at http://www.lindanektar.ee/. Should a shareholder wish to inform the Company about the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the power of attorney granted to a representative prior to the General Meeting, the corresponding notice must be delivered and received by the Company at the latest by 23:59 on 23 April 2024.

Pursuant to the resolution adopted by the Company's Supervisory Board on 3 April 2024, the agenda of the General Meeting together with the proposals of the Supervisory Board set forth under each agenda item is as follows:

1. Approval of Annual Report of AS Linda Nektar for Financial Year 2023

The proposal of the Supervisory Board is to approve the Company's annual report for the financial year 2023 in the form presented to the General Meeting of shareholders.

2. Distribution of Profit, Covering of Loss