DRAFT RESOLUTIONS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

OF AS LINDA NEKTAR

The agenda and the draft resolutions of the annual General Meeting of shareholders of AS Linda Nektar (register code 10211034, address Valga mnt 4, Kobela, Antsla parish, Võru county, Estonia, the Company) of 25 April 2024 are the following:

Agenda:

Approval of annual report of AS Linda Nektar for financial year 2023; Distribution of profit, covering of loss; Appointment of an auditor for financial year 2024 and determining auditor's remuneration;

Draft resolutions:

1. Approval of Annual Report of AS Linda Nektar for Financial Year 2023

Approve the Company's annual report for the financial year 2023 in the form presented to the General Meeting of shareholders.

2. Distribution of Profit, Covering of Loss

The net loss for the financial year 2023 is 130,660.53 euro. Resolve to:

cover the net loss for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 130,660.53 euro from the retained earnings; pay dividends to the shareholders from the Company's retained earnings in the amount of 0.08 euro per share, in the total amount of 126,411.44 euro. To pay dividends in two parts as follows: 0.04 euro per share shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 6.06.2024. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends (record date) will be fixed on 21.05.2024 as of the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to shares (ex-dividend date) is 20.05.2024;

(ex-dividend date) is 20.05.2024; 0.04 euro per share shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 5.12.2024. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends (record date) will be fixed on 20.11.2024 as of the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to shares (ex-dividend date) is 19.11.2024; after covering of loss and distribution of dividends from the retained earnings the Company's retained earnings shall be 1,061,962.98 euro.

3. Appointment of an Auditor for Financial Year 2024 and Determining Auditor's Remuneration

Appoint Grant Thornton Baltic OÜ (register code: 10384467) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024, and to remunerate the auditor for its auditing services in accordance with the contract to be entered into with the auditor.