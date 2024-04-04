NOTICE ON WITHDRAWAL OF THE POWER OF ATTORNEY GRANTED FOR PARTICIPATING AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

OF AS LINDA NEKTAR

[Insert the name of the shareholder],register code/personal id code/date of birth [insert information], address [insert address] (the Shareholder), who is represented by [insert name], personal id code/date of birth [insert information],

hereby notifies about the withdrawal of the Power of Attorney issued on [insert the date] 2024, by which [insert the name of the representative], personal id code/date of birth [insert information] was authorised to participate and vote at the annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Linda Nektar (register code 10211034, address Valga mnt 4, Kobela, Antsla parish, Võru county) to be held on 25 April 2024 and to exercise on behalf of the Shareholder any other Shareholder's rights at the General Meeting.

Name and signature