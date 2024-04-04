POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR PARTICIPATING AT ANNUAL
GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AS LINDA NEKTAR
[Insert the name of the shareholder],register code/personal id code/date of birth [insert information], address [insert address] (the Shareholder), who is represented by [insert name], personal id code/date of birth [insert information],
hereby authorizes [insert the name of the representative], personal id code/date of birth [insert information] (the Representative) to participate and vote at the annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Linda Nektar (register code 10211034, address Valga mnt 4, Kobela, Antsla parish, Võru county, the Republic of Estonia) to be held on 25 April 2024 (the General Meeting) and to exercise on behalf of the Shareholder any other Shareholder's rights at the General Meeting.
However, the Representative must exercise the Shareholder's rights at the General Meeting in accordance with the following instructions of the Shareholder:
Agenda item to be voted and draft resolution:
Vote Please indicate, if In favour / Against / Impartial
1. Approval of Annual Reportof AS Linda Nektar for Financial Year 2023
DRAFT RESOLUTION: Approve the Company's annual report for the financial year 2023 in the form presented to the general meeting of shareholders.
2. Distribution of Profit
DRAFT RESOLUTION: The net loss for the financial year 2023 is 130,660.53 euro. Resolve to:
1) cover the net loss for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 130,660.53 euro from the retained earnings;
2) pay dividends to the shareholders from the Company's retained earnings in the amount of 0.08 euro per share, in the total amount of 126,411.44 euro. To pay dividends in two parts as follows:
· 0.04 euro per share shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 6.06.2024. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends (record date) will be fixed on 21.05.2024 as of the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to shares (ex-dividend date) is 20.05.2024;
· 0.04 euro per share shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 5.12.2024. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends (record date) will be fixed on 20.11.2024 as of the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to shares (ex-dividend date) is 19.11.2024;
3) after covering of loss and distribution of dividends from the retained earnings the Company's retained earnings shall be 1,061,962.98 euro.
3. Appointment of an Auditor for Financial Year 2024 and Determining Auditor's Remuneration
DRAFT RESOLUTION: Appoint Grant Thornton Baltic OÜ (register code: 10384467) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024, and to remunerate the auditor for its auditing services in accordance with the contract to be entered into with the auditor.
This power of attorney is valid only for exercising the Shareholder's rights at the annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2024. The Representative does not have the right of delegation.
Place:
Date:
_______________________________
Name and signature
