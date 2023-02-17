Aktsiaselts Linda Nektar : The Interim Report for the 12 months of 2022 (unaudited)

Management report

In H2 2022 AS Linda Nektar's (The Company´s) products experienced solid demand thus resulting in good volume performance. At the same time, external challenges from supply chain constraints, driven by the war in Ukraine led to higher input costs and negatively impacted profitability during the period. The inflationary pressures were led by rising energy costs while supply chain constraints causing momentarily fear for availability of certain raw materials on the market was rapidly driving prices.

For the full 12-month period of 2022 revenues were EUR 3.8m, largely in line with management's guidance of EUR 3.6m, while net profitability improved by a couple of percentage points to 7.15% (3.95% in 2021).

In the coming periods the Company strongly believes in the continuity of recognised megatrends in consumer behaviour. The demand for calorie-reduced and low-alcoholic fermented drinks is increasing in popularity. In addition, fermented ready to drink beverages (often known as RTD) are supported by the trend of premiumisation in the category. Consumers have a desire for natural ingredients, with fermentation seen as sustainable production. Premiumisation and innovative products are expected to drive growth in the low-and-no alcohol and RTD segments. The Company is well positioned with a focus on customised, high value-added ingredients for its customers which help them to create innovative fermented drinks. Together with its customers the Company seeks and expects growth in the customer base as well as geographical distribution.

Looking into 2023 the Baltic and Finnish markets, where the Company´s products are mainly delivered, the business environment remains challenging with an uncertain macro situation. High inflation and uncertainty among consumers can be expected to affect the purchasing power for certain goods, calling for a preparedness to undertake recipe and/or product changes.

At the end of 2022 the Company experienced a downward development in raw material prices, as the market prices of several agricultural commodities have fallen from record levels in the European market. At the same time, the transfer of more favourable commodity prices to production costs and consumer prices still takes time. Ukraine war developments bring, however, a shadow of uncertainty and volatility, and the circumstances can rapidly change.

Financial review

In 2022 AS Linda Nektar (The Company´s) unaudited turnover was EUR 3,786,852 (12 months 2021: EUR 3,110,589). This marked an increase of 21.7% year-on-year. The 12 months of 2022 generated a net profit of EUR 270,903 (12 months 2021: EUR 122,715).

As of 31 December 2022, the Company's total assets came to EUR 4,137,806 (31.12.2021: EUR 3,809,320) marking an increase of 8.6% year-on-year. Current assets amounted to EUR 1,474,446 (31.12.2021: EUR 1,532,607) or 35.6% of total assets. Fixed assets amounted to EUR 2,663,360 (31.12.2021: EUR 2,276,713) or 64.4% of the balance sheet total. The liabilities of AS Linda Nektar totalled EUR 369,467 (31.12.2021: EUR 153,870) and equity amounted to EUR 3,768,339 (31.12.2021: EUR 3,655,450).

As of 31 December 2022, there were no loan commitments, while cash and cash equivalents came to EUR 294,451 (31.12.2021: EUR 651,135). The Company retains its conservative financial leverage policy. Operating cash flow for the 12 months of 2022 was stable at EUR 552,831 (12 months 2021: EUR 560,581).

The Company continues to actively make investments into R&D in order to support future sales growth, improve production efficiency and promote the achievement of responsibility targets with regard to energy efficiency and carbon neutrality. During the period the Company was close to completing investments in new equipment lifting its technical levels, fermentation capacity, and degree of automation. The Company´s quality assurance system was also improved, achieving certification according to the FSSC 22000 standard. A total of EUR 821,626 was invested into fixed assets (12 months 2021: EUR 554,705). Some investments will be implemented through support provided by the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (ARIB). A subsidy of EUR 217,863.25 will be paid out if the granted investment project is implemented no later than September 2023.

The Company will also continue its investments into solar energy supply thus lowering its carbon footprint and energy related costs. In 2022 the Estonian Agricultural Registers and Information Board as part of the Rural Development Plan measure 4.2.6 'Investment Support' granted EUR 66,938 for construction of a solar park. The subsidy will be paid out if the investment is implemented no later than November 2024.

Depreciation costs for the 12 months of 2022 amounted to EUR 435,004 (12 months 2021: EUR 399,020).

In 2022, the Company paid EUR 158,014 in dividends (12 months 2021: EUR 158,014). The income tax cost on dividends was EUR 27,584 (12 months 2021: EUR 28,514).

As of 31 December 2022, the Company had 14 employees, one Management Board Member and four Supervisory Board Members. Labour costs for the 12 months of 2022 (including taxes) amounted to EUR 476,525 (12 months 2021: EUR 431,138).

Management's revenue guidance for the whole of 2023 is more or less similar to that achieved in 2022, hence EUR 3.8m.

Financial Ratios

2022 2021 Current Ratio = Current Assets / Current Liabilities x 3.99 9.96 Quick ratio = (Current Assets - Inventories) / Current Liabilities x 2.19 7.92 Working Capital = Current Assets - Current Liabilities 1 104 979 1 378 737 Equity Ratio = Total Equity / Total Assets*100 % 91.07 95.96 Net Profit Margin= Net Profit / Sales Revenue*100 % 7.15 3.95 Debt to Assets= Total Liabilities / Total Assets x 0.09 0.04

Statement of financial position

(In Euros)

31.12.2022 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 294 451 694 213 651 135 577 163 Receivables and prepayments 515 099 675 334 568 144 672 351 Inventories 664 896 611 203 313 328 365 189 Total current assets 1 474 446 1 980 750 1 532 607 1 614 703 Non-current assets Receivables and prepayments 45 6 20 4 Property, plant and equipment 2 647 768 2 196 030 2 269 900 2 179 875 Intangible assets 15 547 5 055 6 793 8 531 Total non-current assets 2 663 360 2 201 091 2 276 713 2 188 410 Total assets 4 137 806 4 181 841 3 809 320 3 803 113 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Payables and prepayments 369 467 321 109 153 870 169 987 Total current liabilities 369 467 321 109 153 870 169 987 Total liabilities 369 467 321 109 153 870 169 987 Equity Issued capital 1 580 143 1 580 143 1 580 143 1 580 143 Share premium 617 517 617 517 617 517 617 517 Statutory reserve capital 80 084 80 084 73 948 73 948 Retained earnings (loss) 1 219 692 1 219 692 1 261 127 1 261 127 Reporting period profit (loss) 270 903 363 296 122 715 100 391 Total equity 3 768 339 3 860 732 3 655 450 3 633 126 Total liabilities and equity 4 137 806 4 181 841 3 809 320 3 803 113

Income statement

(In Euros)

2022 2022 H2 2021 2021 H2 Revenue 3 786 852 1 603 948 3 110 589 1 545 852 Other income 13 824 13 824 3 587 4 575 Changes in inventories of finished goods

and work in progress 224 182 -12 849 -129 648 -75 088 Raw materials and consumables used -2 528 575 -1 063 424 -1 800 469 -908 273 Other operating expenses -284 899 -169 658 -177 526 -93 967 Employee expenses -476 525 -254 875 -431 138 -228 737 Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal) -435 004 -208 386 -399 020 -197 133 Significant impairment of current asset 0 0 -23 783 -23 783 Other expenses -1 428 -1 000 -1 431 -1 156 Operating profit (loss) 298 427 -92 420 151 161 22 290 Interest income 60 27 68 34 Profit (loss) before tax 298 487 -92 393 151 229 22 324 Income tax expense -27 584 0 -28 514 0 Reporting period profit (loss) 270 903 -92 393 122 715 22 324

Statement of cash flows

(In Euros)

2022 2022 H2 2021 2021 H2 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit (loss) 298 427 -92 420 151 161 22 290 Adjustments Depreciation and impairment loss (reversal) 435 004 208 386 399 020 197 133 Profit (loss) from sale of non-current assets 0 0 -1 395 -1 395 Other adjustments -13 790 -13 790 0 0 Total adjustments 421 214 194 596 397 625 195 738 Changes in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities 53 020 160 196 -139 093 104 191 Changes in inventories -353 268 -55 393 139 833 51 861 Changes in payables and prepayments related to operating activities 147 232 -26 419 39 569 -25 385 Income tax refund (paid) -27 584 0 -28 514 0 Proceeds from government grants 13 790 13 790 0 0 Total cash flows from operating activities 552 831 194 350 560 581 348 695 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -751 561 -594 139 -619 200 -302 257 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0 0 27 500 27 500 Interest received 60 27 68 34 Total cash flows from investing activities -751 501 -594 112 -591 632 -274 723 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuing shares 0 0 5 034 0 Dividends paid -158 014 0 -158 014 0 Total cash flows from financing activities -158 014 0 -152 980 0 Total cash flows -356 684 -399 762 -184 031 73 972 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 651 135 694 213 835 166 577 163 Change in cash and cash equivalents -356 684 -399 762 -184 031 73 972 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 294 451 294 451 651 135 651 135

Statement of changes in equity

(In Euros)

Issued capital Share premium Statutory reserve capital Other reserves Retained earnings (loss) Total 31.12.2020 1 575 109 617 517 70 672 26 177 1 396 240 3 685 715 Reporting period profit (loss) 0 0 0 0 100 391 100 391 Issue of equity 5034 0 0 -26 177 26 177 5 034 Declared dividends 0 0 0 0 -158 014 -158 014 Changes in reserves 0 0 3 276 0 -3 276 0 30.06.2021 1 580 143 617 517 73 948 0 1 361 518 3 633 126 Reporting period profit (loss) 0 0 0 0 22 324 22 324 31.12.2021 1 580 143 617 517 73 948 0 1 383 842 3 655 450 Reporting period profit (loss) 0 0 0 0 363 296 363 296 Declared dividends 0 0 0 0 -158 014 -158 014 Changes in reserves 0 0 6 136 0 -6 136 0 30.06.2022 1 580 143 617 517 80 084 0 1 582 988 3 860 732 Reporting period profit (loss) 0 0 0 0 -92 393 -92 393 31.12.2022 1 580 143 617 517 80 084 0 1 490 595 3 768 339

