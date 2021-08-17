Log in
    AKU   CA01021F1099

AKUMIN INC.

(AKU)
08/17/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU).

On or about September 3, 2020, Akumin began trading on the NASDAQ. In connection the Company voluntary delisted its "AKU.U" U.S. dollar listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX.

Then on, August 15, 2021, Akumin announced that it would not timely file its financial report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because the Company requires "additional information and analysis relate[d] to potential additional credit losses with respect to prior years."

Following this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.47, or 16%, to close at $2.46 per share on August 16, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Akumin Inc. shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aku-akumin-inc-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301357178.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
