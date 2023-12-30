Akumin Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ronald J. Bienias, Akumin's Chief Restructuring Officer and Partner and Managing Director of AlixPartners, LLP, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective today. He will also maintain his current role as Chief Restructuring Officer. Ronald's appointment follows the resignation of David Kretschmer, as Akumin's Chief Financial Officer effective today.

Ronald has more than 20 years of experience serving in interim leadership roles or as an advisor at both large and middle-market companies. Leveraging his financial and operational expertise, Ronald guides companies in making data-driven decisions that support restructuring strategies, financial forecasts, and cost reduction programs. Ronald has an MBA from the University of Michigan'sRoss School of Business and is a former Certified Treasury Professional.