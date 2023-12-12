Akumin Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Akumin Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 180.62 million compared to USD 186.61 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 82.39 million compared to USD 53.87 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.9 compared to USD 0.6 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.9 compared to USD 0.6 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 553.06 million compared to USD 565 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 214.19 million compared to USD 115.15 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.37 compared to USD 1.29 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.37 compared to USD 1.29 a year ago.