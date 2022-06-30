Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Akumin Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKU   CA01021F1099

AKUMIN INC.

(AKU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.5996 USD   -0.05%
05:31pAkumin Reports the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting
PR
06/10AKUMIN INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01AKUMIN INC. : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Benefit Plans, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Akumin Reports the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

06/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANTATION, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (the "Company") held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") today, June 30, 2022, on a virtual meeting platform. A total 52,829,002 shares, representing approximately 59.0% of shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting or by proxy at the Meeting.

Further to TSX reporting requirements, the voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Nominee

Vote For
# (%)

Votes Withheld
# (%)

Not Voted
#

Thomas Davies

50,795,166 (99.93)

35,197 (0.07)

1,998,639

Stanley Dunford

50,795,366 (99.93)

34,997 (0.07)

1,998,639

Haichen Huang

50,549,811 (99.45)

280,552 (0.55)

1,998,639

Murray Lee

49,882,539 (98.14)

947,824 (1.87)

1,998,639

Paul Viviano

50,794,111 (99.93)

36,252 (0.07)

1,998,639

James Webb

50,795,366 (99.93)

34,997 (0.07)

1,998,639

James Wyper

50,794,366 (99.93)

35,997 (0.07)

1,998,639

Riadh Zine-El-Abidine

50,648,811 (99.64)

181,552 (0.36)

1,998,639

 

The appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, as external auditors, as described in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 17, 2022 (the "Circular"), was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

In addition, the shareholders passed two special resolutions with the requisite number of votes.  The first special resolution authorizes the Company's board of directors, in its sole discretion, to change the Company's jurisdiction of incorporation from the Province of Ontario, Canada, to the State of Delaware in the United States of America.  The second special resolution authorizes the Company's board of directors, in its sole discretion, to complete a consolidation, or reverse stock split, of all of the shares of the common stock of the Company on the basis of one new common share for up to every four old common shares.  Each such special resolution is more particularly described in the Circular.

About Akumin

Akumin is a national leader in comprehensive outpatient radiology and oncology solutions and a partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups.  Akumin provides fixed-site outpatient radiology and oncology services through a network of 234 owned and/or operated centers; as well as outpatient radiology and oncology solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 48 states.  Akumin combines clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems to deliver patient-centered innovation, service standardization and exceptional healthcare value to its patients and partners.  For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akumin-reports-the-results-of-its-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301579122.html

SOURCE Akumin Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AKUMIN INC.
05:31pAkumin Reports the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting
PR
06/10AKUMIN INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standa..
AQ
06/01AKUMIN INC. : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Benefit Plans, F..
AQ
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Akumin Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/10Akumin Q1 Loss Per Share Widens to US$0.35 From US$0.04 Year Ago; Revenue Triples to US..
MT
05/10Earnings Flash (AKU.TO) AKUMIN Posts Q1 Revenue US$186.3 Million
MT
05/10Akumin Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
PR
05/10Akumin Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10AKUMIN INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/05Akumin to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call on May 11, 2022
PR
More news