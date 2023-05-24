Advanced search
    AKU   US01021X1000

AKUMIN INC.

(AKU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:13:42 2023-05-24 pm EDT
0.4026 USD   +3.23%
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Akumin Inc. (AKU) on Behalf of Investors

05/24/2023 | 03:51pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Akumin Inc. (“Akumin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKU) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, Akumin announced that it would not file its financial report for the period ended June 30, 2021 on time because the Company required “additional information and analysis relate[d] to potential additional credit losses with respect to prior years.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, or 16%, to close at $2.46 per share on August 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 12, 2021, before the market opened, Akumin disclosed that it “identified issues in the recording of write-offs and cash collections on acquired accounts receivable balances impacting current and prior periods.” The Company also disclosed that “estimates of historical implicit price concessions and expected collection rates were not reflective of the actual cash collections which were occurring and Akumin has determined that a material change to historical implicit price concessions recorded as at January 1, 2019, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 is required.” As a result, the Company disclosed it would have to restate certain filings and that the restatements “will result in an accounts receivable balance as at June 30, 2021 of between $65.0 million and $70.0 million as compared to Akumin’s previously reported March 31, 2021 accounts receivable balance of $95.9 million.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.12, or 4.7%, to close at $2.44 per share on October 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Akumin securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AKUMIN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 782 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 35,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,05x
EV / Sales 2024 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 737
Free-Float 63,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 0,40 $
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Managers and Directors
Riadh Zine-El-Abidine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert David Kretschmer Chief Financial Officer
Paul Nelis Chief Information Officer
Rohit Kishin Navani Chief Development Officer & Executive VP
Darren Speed Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKUMIN INC.-45.74%35
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED17.35%10 936
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.25%4 930
NEOGENOMICS, INC.93.83%2 285
SYNLAB AG-17.73%2 230
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-10.39%2 025
