Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/14 05:48:50 am
87 NOK   +3.33%
07:03aAKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group report
PU
07:03aAKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group presentation
PU
02/11AKVA GROUP ASA : Half-yearly dividend
AQ
AKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group presentation

02/14/2022 | 07:03am EST
Q4 2021 Presentation

Oslo, 11 February 2022

Knut Nesse, CEO Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO

Technology for sustainable biology

Agenda|Q4 2021

Highlights and

Financial

Q&A

Outlook

Performance

Session

Knut Nesse, CEO

Ronny Meinkøhn, CFO

Highlights|Q4 2021

Operation

  • High market activity
  • Limited impact from the COVID-19 restrictions
  • Private placement of MNOK 321.7 completed in October
  • A dividend of NOK 1 per share to be paid in Q1 2022

Technology for sustainable biology

Innovation and Digital

  • Continued high focus on developing capabilities within Land Based technology and advisory services
  • Further development of deep-sea open farming concepts is crucial for strengthening the Sea Based business segment
  • Strategic review of Digital business segment completed with clear ambitions and expectations of strong organic growth

4

Key figures|Q4 2021

Revenue

EBITDA

831 MNOK

61 MNOK

60

57

61

726

757

831

54

655

557

Q4 17 Q4 18 Q4 19 Q4 20 Q4 21

-40

Q4 17

Q4 18

Q4 19

Q4 20

Q4 21

Note: IFRS 16 was implemented January 2019. Comparable figures for the period 2017-2018 have not been prepared

Technology for sustainable biology

EBIT

19 MNOK

39

2219

9

-106

Q4 17 Q4 18 Q4 19 Q4 20 Q4 21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKVA Group ASA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 12:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
