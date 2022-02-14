Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. AKVA Group ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKVA   NO0003097503

AKVA GROUP ASA

(AKVA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/14 05:48:50 am
87 NOK   +3.33%
07:03aAKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group report
PU
07:03aAKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group presentation
PU
02/11AKVA GROUP ASA : Half-yearly dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group report

02/14/2022 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

High activity level and strong momentum

Fourth quarter 2021 - HIGHLIGHTS

  • Order intake of 741 MNOK, down from 1,014 MNOK in Q4 2020
  • Revenue of 831 MNOK, 10% increase compared to Q4 2020
  • EBITDA of 61 MNOK, increase from 54 MNOK in Q4 2020
  • Profitability negatively impacted by supply chain restrictions and cost inflations

Private placement of 322 MNOK completed in October

A dividend of NOK 1 per share to be paid in Q1 2022

YTD 2021 - HIGLIGHTS

  • Adjusted* EBIT of 120 MNOK, down from 147 MNOK in 2020
  • Order backlog of 2,967 MNOK (hereof 1,317 MNOK related to AquaCon), 58% increase compared to end of 2020
  • Overall, negative P&L effect of approx. 15 MNOK in H1 2021 related to COVID-19 restrictions on import of personnel to Norway

1

* Costs of 49,7 MNOK related to cyber-attack in Q1 21 are excluded

Order intake, revenues, and profits for the Group

(Figures in brackets = 2020 unless other is specified)

Operations and profit

AKVA group have maintained a strong focus on the measures implemented after the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers, to monitor and optimize the overall liquidity in the company, to maintain the security of supply during the crisis and a steady order intake to ensure work for all in AKVA group. The COVID-19 restrictions had negative impact on the operations during the first half year of 2021. The negative implications were mainly related to travel restrictions and use of foreign workforce in ongoing operations. The travel restrictions were lifted at the end of Q2 2021 and the impact from the restrictions were limited in Q3 and Q4.

Quarterly order intake

Year

2018

2019

2020

2021

Quarter

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Sea Based1)

543

342

376

732

762

644

694

591

686

738

559

602

569

735

563

693

Land Based2)

51

87

34

218

300

77

50

218

10

235

72

385

69

116

1 350

21

Digital3)

45

43

38

46

44

38

33

19

13

21

16

27

14

29

19

27

Total

639

471

448

997

1 107

760

778

828

709

994

647

1 014

651

880

1 933

741

  1. AKVA Marine Services backlog is reduced from 79 MNOK in Q2 2021 to 0 MNOK in Q3 2021, which impacts the order intake in Q3 negatively by 47 MNOK due to disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2021.
  2. Land Based includes 1,317 MNOK in order intake related to AquaCon, which is subject to financing.
  3. Digital includes order intake related to Wise lausnir ehf until disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2019.

Order intake was 741 MNOK in Q4 2021 compared to 1,014 MNOK in Q4 2020.

Quarterly financials

Year

2018

2019

2020

2021

Quarter

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Revenue

589

627

637

726

852

798

771

655

752

862

806

757

719

832

738

831

Revenues in Q4 2021 ended at 831 MNOK compared to 757 MNOK at the end of Q4 2020.

Total revenue increased with 10% compared to Q4 2020. The Sea Based segment experienced an increase in revenue compared to Q4 2020 of 12%, whilst the Digital and Land Based segments experienced an increase in revenues compared to Q4 2020 of 6% and 3%, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter were 42 MNOK compared to 44 MNOK in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA increased from 54 MNOK in Q4 2020 to 61 MNOK in Q4 2021.

Net financial items were -19 MNOK, an increase from 0 MNOK in the fourth quarter last year. The main reason for this relates to 13,8 MNOK net increase in currency

2

loss and that the investment in Nordic Aqua Partners had a 5,2 MNOK negative impact on financial items in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.

Profit before tax ended at 0 MNOK, down from 10 MNOK in Q4 2020. Estimated tax expenses were -6 MNOK in the quarter compared to 3 MNOK last year and Net Profit decreased from 7 MNOK last year to 6 MNOK in Q4 2021.

Business Segments & other information

The information below shows AKVA group's three business segments, Sea Based Technology, Land Based Technology and Digital (ref. notes to the interim financial statements). Other information includes revenues by geographical region, by fish species and by OPEX/CAPEX type of revenue.

Revenue per segment

Sea Based Technology (SBT)

SBT revenue for Q4 2021 ended at 649 MNOK (580). EBITDA and EBIT for the segment in Q4 ended at 49 MNOK (39) and 14 MNOK (-4), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 7.6% (6.6%) and 2.2% (-0.7%), respectively.

Order intake in Q4 2021 was 693 MNOK compared to 602 MNOK in Q4 2020. Order backlog ended at 852 MNOK compared to 850 MNOK last year.

The revenue in the Nordic region ended at 368 MNOK (369). In the Nordic region, the order intake was 384 MNOK (333) in the fourth quarter, and the order backlog was 428 MNOK (500) at the end of December 2021.

In the Americas region, the revenue was 157 MNOK, which is an increase from 122 MNOK in the fourth quarter last year.

Europe and Middle East (EME) had a revenue of 124 MNOK in Q4 2021, an increase from 89 MNOK in the fourth quarter last year.

3

Land Based Technology (LBT)

Revenues for the fourth quarter were 161 MNOK (157). EBITDA and EBIT ended at 9 MNOK (8) and 5 MNOK (9), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 5.3% (4.8%) and 3.1% (5.5%).

Order intake in Q4 2021 was 21 MNOK compared to 385 MNOK in Q4 2020. Order backlog ended at 2,043 MNOK (hereof 1,317 MNOK related to AquaCon), compared to 975 MNOK last year.

Digital (DI)

The revenue in the segment was 21 MNOK (20) in Q4 2021. EBITDA and EBIT ended at 3 MNOK (8) and 0 MNOK (5), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 13.1% (38.5%) and -1.4% (24.4%).

Revenue per region

All regions had an increase in revenues compared to the same quarter last year of 5% (Nordic), 9% (Americas) and 38% (EME).

AKVA group has organized its business into three geographical regions:

  • Nordic: Includes the Nordic countries,
  • Americas: Includes the Americas and Oceania, and
  • Europe and Middle East (EME - previously referred to as Export): Includes the rest of the world

4

CAPEX vs OPEX based revenue

The CAPEX based revenues increased with 17% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter in 2020, whilst the OPEX based revenues decreased with 7% in the same period. The decrease in OPEX based revenues is mainly due to the disposal of AKVA Marine Services in late Q3 2021. Egersund Net's service stations contributed with 69 MNOK in Q4 2021 compared to 78 MNOK in Q4 2020.

The revenue in AKVA group can be split between CAPEX based revenue and OPEX based revenue. The above graphs show the last eight quarters development in CAPEX and OPEX based revenues. We use the following definition:

  • CAPEX based: Revenue classified as CAPEX in our customers' accounts
  • OPEX based: Revenue classified as OPEX in our customers' accounts

Species

Most of the revenues are generated from the Salmon segment. The revenues from other species relate mainly to the Mediterranean area.

The revenue in AKVA group can be divided based on species, and the above graphs show the last eight quarters development in revenue by species. The following species are used:

  • Salmon: Revenue from technology and services sold for production of salmon
  • Other species: Revenue from technology and services sold for production of other species than salmon
  • Non-Seafood:Revenue from technology and services sold to non-seafood customers

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AKVA Group ASA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 12:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AKVA GROUP ASA
07:03aAKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group report
PU
07:03aAKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group presentation
PU
02/11AKVA GROUP ASA : Half-yearly dividend
AQ
02/11Akva Group Asa Announces Half-Yearly Dividend, Payable on 11 March 2022
CI
02/11TRANSCRIPT : AKVA Group ASA, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/11AKVA Group ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/11AKVA GROUP ASA : Q4 2021 financial reporting
AQ
02/11AKVA Group ASA Proposes Dividend First Quarter 2022
CI
01/28AKVA GROUP ASA : Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2021 financial results
AQ
01/03AKVA GROUP ASA : Financial calendar
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 061 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
Net Debt 2021 377 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 197x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 3 059 M 348 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 437
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart AKVA GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
AKVA Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKVA GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 84,20 NOK
Average target price 97,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Hans Kristian Mong Chairman
Frode Teigen Director
Kristin Reitan Husebø Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AKVA GROUP ASA-4.54%348
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-12.26%4 914
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.3.73%4 048
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-3.53%3 930
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.3.00%2 408
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD4.88%2 009