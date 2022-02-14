AKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group report

Overall, negative P&L effect of approx. 15 MNOK in H1 2021 related to

Order backlog of 2,967 MNOK (hereof 1,317 MNOK related to AquaCon), 58% increase compared to end of 2020

Adjusted* EBIT of 120 MNOK, down from 147 MNOK in 2020

A dividend of NOK 1 per share to be paid in Q1 2022

Order intake of 741 MNOK, down from 1,014 MNOK in Q4 2020

* Costs of 49,7 MNOK related to cyber-attack in Q1 21 are excluded

Order intake, revenues, and profits for the Group

(Figures in brackets = 2020 unless other is specified)

Operations and profit

AKVA group have maintained a strong focus on the measures implemented after the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers, to monitor and optimize the overall liquidity in the company, to maintain the security of supply during the crisis and a steady order intake to ensure work for all in AKVA group. The COVID-19 restrictions had negative impact on the operations during the first half year of 2021. The negative implications were mainly related to travel restrictions and use of foreign workforce in ongoing operations. The travel restrictions were lifted at the end of Q2 2021 and the impact from the restrictions were limited in Q3 and Q4.

Quarterly order intake

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Sea Based1) 543 342 376 732 762 644 694 591 686 738 559 602 569 735 563 693 Land Based2) 51 87 34 218 300 77 50 218 10 235 72 385 69 116 1 350 21 Digital3) 45 43 38 46 44 38 33 19 13 21 16 27 14 29 19 27 Total 639 471 448 997 1 107 760 778 828 709 994 647 1 014 651 880 1 933 741

AKVA Marine Services backlog is reduced from 79 MNOK in Q2 2021 to 0 MNOK in Q3 2021, which impacts the order intake in Q3 negatively by 47 MNOK due to disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2021. Land Based includes 1,317 MNOK in order intake related to AquaCon, which is subject to financing. Digital includes order intake related to Wise lausnir ehf until disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2019.

Order intake was 741 MNOK in Q4 2021 compared to 1,014 MNOK in Q4 2020.

Quarterly financials

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue 589 627 637 726 852 798 771 655 752 862 806 757 719 832 738 831

Revenues in Q4 2021 ended at 831 MNOK compared to 757 MNOK at the end of Q4 2020.

Total revenue increased with 10% compared to Q4 2020. The Sea Based segment experienced an increase in revenue compared to Q4 2020 of 12%, whilst the Digital and Land Based segments experienced an increase in revenues compared to Q4 2020 of 6% and 3%, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter were 42 MNOK compared to 44 MNOK in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA increased from 54 MNOK in Q4 2020 to 61 MNOK in Q4 2021.

Net financial items were -19 MNOK, an increase from 0 MNOK in the fourth quarter last year. The main reason for this relates to 13,8 MNOK net increase in currency

