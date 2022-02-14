AKVA : 2021 4Q AKVA group report

High activity level and strong momentum
Fourth quarter 2021 - HIGHLIGHTS
Order intake of 741 MNOK, down from 1,014 MNOK in Q4 2020
Revenue of 831 MNOK, 10% increase compared to Q4 2020
EBITDA of 61 MNOK, increase from 54 MNOK in Q4 2020
Profitability negatively impacted by supply chain restrictions and cost inflations
Private placement of 322 MNOK completed in October
A dividend of NOK 1 per share to be paid in Q1 2022
YTD 2021 - HIGLIGHTS
Adjusted* EBIT of 120 MNOK, down from 147 MNOK in 2020
Order backlog of 2,967 MNOK (hereof 1,317 MNOK related to AquaCon), 58% increase compared to end of 2020
Overall, negative P&L effect of approx. 15 MNOK in H1 2021 related to COVID-19 restrictions on import of personnel to Norway
* Costs of 49,7 MNOK related to cyber-attack in Q1 21 are excluded
Order intake, revenues, and profits for the Group
(Figures in brackets = 2020 unless other is specified)
Operations and profit
AKVA group have maintained a strong focus on the measures implemented after the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020 to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers, to monitor and optimize the overall liquidity in the company, to maintain the security of supply during the crisis and a steady order intake to ensure work for all in AKVA group. The COVID-19 restrictions had negative impact on the operations during the first half year of 2021. The negative implications were mainly related to travel restrictions and use of foreign workforce in ongoing operations. The travel restrictions were lifted at the end of Q2 2021 and the impact from the restrictions were limited in Q3 and Q4.
Quarterly order intake
|
Year
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Quarter
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Sea Based1)
|
543
|
342
|
376
|
732
|
762
|
644
|
694
|
591
|
686
|
738
|
559
|
602
|
569
|
735
|
563
|
693
|
Land Based2)
|
51
|
87
|
34
|
218
|
300
|
77
|
50
|
218
|
10
|
235
|
72
|
385
|
69
|
116
|
1 350
|
21
|
Digital3)
|
45
|
43
|
38
|
46
|
44
|
38
|
33
|
19
|
13
|
21
|
16
|
27
|
14
|
29
|
19
|
27
|
Total
|
639
|
471
|
448
|
997
|
1 107
|
760
|
778
|
828
|
709
|
994
|
647
|
1 014
|
651
|
880
|
1 933
|
741
-
AKVA Marine Services backlog is reduced from 79 MNOK in Q2 2021 to 0 MNOK in Q3 2021, which impacts the order intake in Q3 negatively by 47 MNOK due to disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2021.
-
Land Based includes 1,317 MNOK in order intake related to AquaCon, which is subject to financing.
-
Digital includes order intake related to Wise lausnir ehf until disposal of the subsidiary in Q3 2019.
Order intake was 741 MNOK in Q4 2021 compared to 1,014 MNOK in Q4 2020.
Quarterly financials
|
Year
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Quarter
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Revenue
|
589
|
627
|
637
|
726
|
852
|
798
|
771
|
655
|
752
|
862
|
806
|
757
|
719
|
832
|
738
|
831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues in Q4 2021 ended at 831 MNOK compared to 757 MNOK at the end of Q4 2020.
Total revenue increased with 10% compared to Q4 2020. The Sea Based segment experienced an increase in revenue compared to Q4 2020 of 12%, whilst the Digital and Land Based segments experienced an increase in revenues compared to Q4 2020 of 6% and 3%, respectively.
Depreciation and amortization for the quarter were 42 MNOK compared to 44 MNOK in the same quarter last year.
EBITDA increased from 54 MNOK in Q4 2020 to 61 MNOK in Q4 2021.
Net financial items were -19 MNOK, an increase from 0 MNOK in the fourth quarter last year. The main reason for this relates to 13,8 MNOK net increase in currency
loss and that the investment in Nordic Aqua Partners had a 5,2 MNOK negative impact on financial items in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.
Profit before tax ended at 0 MNOK, down from 10 MNOK in Q4 2020. Estimated tax expenses were -6 MNOK in the quarter compared to 3 MNOK last year and Net Profit decreased from 7 MNOK last year to 6 MNOK in Q4 2021.
Business Segments & other information
The information below shows AKVA group's three business segments, Sea Based Technology, Land Based Technology and Digital (ref. notes to the interim financial statements). Other information includes revenues by geographical region, by fish species and by OPEX/CAPEX type of revenue.
Revenue per segment
Sea Based Technology (SBT)
SBT revenue for Q4 2021 ended at 649 MNOK (580). EBITDA and EBIT for the segment in Q4 ended at 49 MNOK (39) and 14 MNOK (-4), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 7.6% (6.6%) and 2.2% (-0.7%), respectively.
Order intake in Q4 2021 was 693 MNOK compared to 602 MNOK in Q4 2020. Order backlog ended at 852 MNOK compared to 850 MNOK last year.
The revenue in the Nordic region ended at 368 MNOK (369). In the Nordic region, the order intake was 384 MNOK (333) in the fourth quarter, and the order backlog was 428 MNOK (500) at the end of December 2021.
In the Americas region, the revenue was 157 MNOK, which is an increase from 122 MNOK in the fourth quarter last year.
Europe and Middle East (EME) had a revenue of 124 MNOK in Q4 2021, an increase from 89 MNOK in the fourth quarter last year.
Land Based Technology (LBT)
Revenues for the fourth quarter were 161 MNOK (157). EBITDA and EBIT ended at 9 MNOK (8) and 5 MNOK (9), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 5.3% (4.8%) and 3.1% (5.5%).
Order intake in Q4 2021 was 21 MNOK compared to 385 MNOK in Q4 2020. Order backlog ended at 2,043 MNOK (hereof 1,317 MNOK related to AquaCon), compared to 975 MNOK last year.
Digital (DI)
The revenue in the segment was 21 MNOK (20) in Q4 2021. EBITDA and EBIT ended at 3 MNOK (8) and 0 MNOK (5), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 13.1% (38.5%) and -1.4% (24.4%).
Revenue per region
All regions had an increase in revenues compared to the same quarter last year of 5% (Nordic), 9% (Americas) and 38% (EME).
AKVA group has organized its business into three geographical regions:
-
Nordic: Includes the Nordic countries,
-
Americas: Includes the Americas and Oceania, and
-
Europe and Middle East (EME - previously referred to as Export): Includes the rest of the world
CAPEX vs OPEX based revenue
The CAPEX based revenues increased with 17% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter in 2020, whilst the OPEX based revenues decreased with 7% in the same period. The decrease in OPEX based revenues is mainly due to the disposal of AKVA Marine Services in late Q3 2021. Egersund Net's service stations contributed with 69 MNOK in Q4 2021 compared to 78 MNOK in Q4 2020.
The revenue in AKVA group can be split between CAPEX based revenue and OPEX based revenue. The above graphs show the last eight quarters development in CAPEX and OPEX based revenues. We use the following definition:
-
CAPEX based: Revenue classified as CAPEX in our customers' accounts
-
OPEX based: Revenue classified as OPEX in our customers' accounts
Species
Most of the revenues are generated from the Salmon segment. The revenues from other species relate mainly to the Mediterranean area.
The revenue in AKVA group can be divided based on species, and the above graphs show the last eight quarters development in revenue by species. The following species are used:
-
Salmon: Revenue from technology and services sold for production of salmon
-
Other species: Revenue from technology and services sold for production of other species than salmon
-
Non-Seafood:Revenue from technology and services sold to non-seafood customers
